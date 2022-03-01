AmaWaterways and Backroads Announce More Than 150 Active River Cruise Departures in 2022-2023

BERKELEY, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AmaWaterways and Backroads—together leaders in active river cruising—today announced an exciting lineup of more than 150 Bordeaux, Danube, Douro, Rhine and Seine departures in 2022 and 2023, including nine full-ship charters and select sailings on board AmaWaterways' most innovative new ship AmaMagna. Marking the seventh year of their collaboration, Backroads will also bring their best-in-class adventure tours to Dutch & Belgian waterways with the Backroads River Cruise Bike Trip. Three departures are slated for April 2023, where guests can enjoy the region's famed tulips, windmills and cuisine as they sail and cycle between Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Bruges, Belgium.

In 2015, AmaWaterways and Backroads developed the ultimate active travel river cruising experience – adventuring through Europe's most captivating destinations with Backroads' immersive, meticulously planned biking and hiking tours, then ending the day in the comfort and luxury of an AmaWaterways river ship. Backroads' thoughtful trip design and unique routes take guests away from busy port and tourist destinations to explore the best biking in the region and immerse them in the local culture.

On every Backroads trip, expert Trip Leaders and attentive support with multiple vans allow for greater flexibility and more route options each day. With trips in over 50 countries and more than 40 years of experience running exceptional adventures, Backroads offers unmatched expertise in the world of active travel.

2022-2023 river cruise trips available through the AmaWaterways and Backroads partnership include:

Additionally, Backroads' new Dolce Tempo Easygoing E-bike River Cruise on the Rhine River is for travelers new to active travel, or those who want to explore the world actively and at a more leisurely pace. Two departures are scheduled for September 2022 with another three planned for 2023.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Backroads and introduce these exciting new itineraries for biking enthusiasts," said Gary Murphy, AmaWaterways Co-Owner and Senior Vice President of Sales. "The unique aspect of bringing Backroads enhanced active biking experiences onboard our river cruise ships is that companions who may not wish to participate in the daily biking program with Backroads can still have a wonderful vacation experience by participating in AmaWaterways' many escorted cultural or culinary tours that are included each day. These new itineraries are the perfect opportunity for travelers to explore the beautiful landscapes of Europe on a bicycle, and we look forward to welcoming guests onboard for these unforgettable trips."

"Our active river cruises have been a guest favorite ever since we launched our first departure with AmaWaterways in 2015," said Backroads Founder & President, Tom Hale. "The opportunity to only unpack once while relaxing in comfort aboard such a luxurious ship is the perfect way to explore multiple countries, get immersed in the beautiful back roads and trails of Europe, and enjoy the truly impressive accommodations and hospitality of AmaWaterways. Our new Dutch & Belgian Waterways tour is the perfect trip for anyone who loves biking, tulips or Belgian beer."

While aboard, Backroads participants and their companions enjoy unique signature twin-balconies in most staterooms, as well as connecting and triple occupancy staterooms that are ideal for the growing multi-generational travel group markets. Additional amenities include a daily "Sip & Sail" complimentary cocktail hour, heated sun deck pools with swim-up bar, hair and massage salons, fitness centers and complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the ships.

For more information and to book trips, visit: backroads.com.

About AmaWaterways

Family-owned and -operated for more than 19 years, AmaWaterways offers unparalleled river cruise experiences with 26 custom-designed ships sailing Europe's Danube, Douro, Rhine, Moselle, Main, Rhône, Saône (2021), Seine, Garonne and Dordogne Rivers, and Dutch and Belgian Waterways; Southeast Asia's Mekong River; Africa's Chobe River; Egypt's Nile River and Colombia's Magdalena River (2023). Co-founded and led by pioneering river cruise executives Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst, the company is renowned for its extraordinarily warm and welcoming crew; innovative and sustainable ship design; its wellness activities including a wide choice of included small group shore excursions featuring biking and hiking options; and its award-winning, locally sourced cuisine with complimentary fine wine. Modern, spacious and tastefully decorated, most ships welcome an average of just 150 guests and feature onboard amenities such as a stunning Main Lounge, specialty Chef's Table restaurant, hair and massage salons, a Sun Deck walking track with heated outdoor swimming pools with swim-up bars. AmaWaterways leads the river cruise industry in innovation highlighted with the launch of the revolutionary AmaMagna, and the introduction of the history-making Seven River Journey itineraries. The company also offers a variety of themed sailings and brand relationships, with sailings geared towards active travelers and families as well as group and charter options.

With the highest-rated ships in Europe according to the third edition of Berlitz: River Cruising in Europe & the USA, AmaWaterways has received countless honors and accolades including Travel + Leisure's 2020 World's Best Award for "Best River Cruise Line" and Departures' 2020 Legend Award for "Best Luxury Cruising Experiences This Year." In addition, 20 ships in AmaWaterways' European fleet have received the prestigious Green Award certification for industry-leading safety, quality and environmental performance.

About Backroads

Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been a leading innovator in active and adventure travel for over 40 years. The company offers biking, walking & hiking and multi-adventure tours, small ship active cruises, Dolce Tempo, private trips and family getaways (parents with kids) designed for three distinct age groups: Teens & Kids (typically 9-16), Older Teens & 20s (17+) and 20s & Beyond (adult kids through their late 20s). Backroads hosts thousands of guests each year—75% of whom are repeat guests or referrals from past guests— in hundreds of locations across the globe. For more information, please visit backroads.com or call 800-462-2848.

