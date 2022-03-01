Ericom Software Enables Productive Web Access While Isolating VFX and Film Studio Production Networks from the Internet

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leading provider of Zero Trust cloud cybersecurity solutions, announced today that its Ericom RBI solution has been listed in the most recent update to the MPA Content Security Best Practice Common Guidelines implementation guidance as a Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) option for digital security. More specifically, the best practices suggest that organizations in the media and entertainment industry consider RBI to enable users to access email and browse the internet from their production network devices via a virtual environment that is strictly isolated from production networks.

Ericom's RBI solutions help movie studios, visual effects houses, and other organizations involved in pre- and post-production of entertainment-related content overcome the challenges of restricted email and internet access from their production devices. Ericom RBI enables these companies to eliminate the cumbersome, slow and expensive approach of creating and maintaining separate dedicated workstations and kiosks for email and internet access, thereby improving productivity and enhancing their teams' user experience.

"Inclusion of Ericom RBI in the V4.1 MPA Security Guidelines comes as a rapidly growing number of film and media companies adopt our award-winning RBI solution for their TPN compliance," said Ravi Pather, VP EME Sales, Ericom Software. "Ericom's development team has designed a number of specific security control features in our RBI solution that, when implemented correctly, help these organizations successfully achieve TPN compliance per MPA security guidelines."

The Ericom RBI solution includes essential security controls that enable VFX and gaming content creation studios and production houses to comply with a number of the security specifications included in the MPA Guidelines, including:



Granular control of what content can be shared, where and with whom





Audit reports showing user activity including browsing, uploads, downloads and more





Blocking and restricting uploads, downloads and copy/paste to web sites





Protecting against phishing, credential theft, weaponized attachments and malicious web content

Mathew Gilliat-Smith, EVP, Convergent Risks commented "The MPA Security Best Practice Guidance highlights the role that RBI solutions can play in enabling a secure and productive production network while satisfying the security expectations of the major motion picture studios and it's encouraging to see that Ericom's ZTEdge Web Isolation RBI solution is referenced in this guidance."

With Ericom Software's ZTEdge RBI Web Isolation, users enjoy a completely natural browsing experience using their regular browsers. Rigorous, granular policy-driven controls protect valuable content and IP while also safeguarding workstations and networks from ransomware and phishing threats.

To learn more about Ericom's ZTEdge Web Isolation for the Film, Animation, and Visual Effects Industry webpage or contact us to arrange a demo today.

About Ericom Software and the ZTEdge Cloud Security Platform

Ericom Software is a leading provider of cloud-delivered, Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that protect today's digitally distributed organizations from advanced security threats. The company's ZTEdge™ platform is the industry's leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution developed specifically for midsize enterprises and small businesses. Ericom solutions leverage innovative remote browser isolation, application isolation, microsegmentation, and virtualization technologies, and are delivered on the Ericom Global Cloud, a distributed high-availability elastic cloud platform. Ericom's cybersecurity solutions protect thousands of businesses and millions of end users worldwide. The company has offices around the world and a global network of MSPs, distributors, resellers, and technology partners.

