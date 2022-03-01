Seas the Day with Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp added to any Seafood Entrée* for Only $2 for a Limited Time, at Your Participating Oklahoma Applebee's Restaurant

LAWTON, Okla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For a limited time, select Applebee's restaurants in Oklahoma invite you to add a Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp to any mouth-watering Seafood Entrée for just $2.* Choose from a variety of Seafood Entrees such as the Hand-Battered Fish & Chips, Tex-Mex Shrimp Bowl, or Blackened Shrimp Alfredo and complement your meal with 12 Crispy Battered Golden-Brown Shrimp for only $2. Hurry in! This deal won't be here for long.
While you swing by your local Applebee's, treat yourself to the signature Perfect Margarita.** The iconic top-shelf Perfect Margarita is handcrafted to order and is served with a shaker tin when dining in for multiple pours and extra sips. Flavor your Perfect Margarita with strawberry or mango, or upgrade to a Perfect Patrón Margarita for an additional charge.
To find your local restaurant visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee's To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee's mobile app (iOS, Google).
For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee's E-Club and receive a welcome offer!
*Offer available for Dine-In only. Limit one add-on order of Double Crunch Shrimp for $2 per Seafood entrée order. Offer may not be valid with other offers, discounts or promotions. While supplies last. At Participating RMH Restaurants in AL, AZ, FL, IL, IN, KS, KY, MS, MO, NE, OH, OK, PA and TX.
** Must be 21 years of age or older. Dine-in only, except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. While supplies last. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Participation may vary.
About RMH Franchise
RMH Franchise has grown to become the second-largest Applebee's franchisee in the world with 131 locations. RMH Franchise provides a great place to work, a guest experience you can be proud of, and amazing potential for career growth. At RMH Franchise, team members take pride in their service, their careers, and our commitment to the community and the U.S. military. For more information on RMH Franchise, visit www.rmhfranchise.com.
SOURCE RMH Franchise Corporation
