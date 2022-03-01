Parman Holdings Corporation is pleased to announce the acquisition of Wilder Equipment, LLC.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilder Equipment will operate as a division of Parman Tractor & Equipment (PT&E), a subsidiary of Parman Holdings Corp. PT&E will continue providing the high level of service and support that the Wilder family has delivered for 85 years. The Sales, Service, Parts, and Rental Departments will represent the Parman brand while continuing to offer products from long-term partnerships such as Gorman-Rupp, Morbark and Rayco.
Parman Holdings acquired Parman Tractor & Equipment 3 years ago and has experienced significant growth through the diversification expansion into heavy equipment. Charley Crichton, Parman veteran, continues serving as President of Parman Tractor and Equipment with support of Colin Hockenberger as General Manager.
About Parman
The Parman name has been synonymous with premium petroleum products and reliable service in Middle Tennessee since the mid-1930s. Parman Energy Group currently operates from locations in Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Minnesota and continues to look for ways to evolve and grow. Parman Energy Group, Parman Tractor & Equipment and Parman Properties are held by Parman Holdings Corporation, an employee-owned company.
Rachel Hockenberger, President and CEO of Parman Holdings Corporation said; "As an employee-owned company, we aspire to create opportunities. With the Wilder acquisition, we welcome this opportunity to diversify into dewatering, utility rerouting and land clearing. We are growing our brand, service offerings, and value for the employee-owners of the Parman Companies."
