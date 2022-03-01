2022 Honda Civic Wins Prestigious Canadian Car of the Year Award

AJAC recognition yet another global accolade for Honda's iconic car
MARKHAM, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Honda Canada is thrilled to announce that the all-new 2022 Honda Civic, Canada's best-selling car for 24 consecutive years, has been crowned the Canadian Car of the Year by the Automobile Journalist Association of Canada (AJAC). The achievement comes shortly after the Civic won the 2022 AJAC Best Small Car in Canada category and marks the 2nd time in six years that the Civic has brought home this award.
"This is an incredible accomplishment for the Civic, we are delighted to accept this award," said Steve Hui, Assistant Vice President, Honda Canada. "The all-new Civic has been praised globally by journalists and car enthusiasts alike, it is well deserving of this latest accolade. We are very proud of the entire team at Honda Canada who helped bring this together and our associates at Honda of Canada Mfg. in Alliston, Ontario for building the Civic Sedan and Si, outstanding, world-class vehicles."
Recently, the 2022 Honda Civic was named North American Car of the Year, earned a U.S. IIHS Top Safety Pick + Rating, and was named Best Overall Car in Canada by AutoTrader Canada.
Later this year, the all-new Honda Civic Type R will be officially unveiled. This highly anticipated model will be the best performing Type R ever, caping the current Honda Civic model line-up.
For more details and to subscribe for the latest Honda Canada news and updates please go to www.hondanews.ca
About Honda Canada
Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and almost 10 million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda Civic and Honda CR-V and are currently built. Honda Canada has invested $5 billion in Canada, and each year sources over $2.2 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Since its inception, Honda Canada has sold over five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada through a dealer network encompassing more than 280 dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit www.hondacanada.ca.
