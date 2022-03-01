AAK Personal Care Announces Distribution Partnership With Integrity Ingredients Corporation

EDISON, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AAK Personal Care, a leading supplier of sustainable plant-based emollients, is pleased to announce it has expanded its partnership with Integrity Ingredients Corporation (Integrity Ingredients) to now distribute its specialty Personal Care product line across the United States. AAK's specialty Personal Care portfolio is well known and represented by the Lipex®, Akocare®, and Akoline® brand names. The new partnership comes into effect on April 1, 2022. Please note that AAK will continue to provide select base oils and fats on a direct basis.
"Integrity Ingredients has been a valuable sales agent partner to AAK since 2007," said Vito Cataldo, Senior Manager for AAK Personal Care. "Partnering with Integrity Ingredients to expand their role as a full stocking distributor across the entire United States will take AAK's market leadership in sustainable and natural ingredients to the next level. Integrity Ingredients' broad customer network and their unwavering commitment to clean beauty with their "Beauty with a Conscience" movement gives me full confidence that they are the right partner to further AAK's mission to bring innovative and more sustainable, natural-based ingredients to market."
"For more than 15 years, Integrity Ingredients has grown and evolved with AAK, within a circle of trust and common values, to advance our sustainable product offerings," said David Howell, CEO of Integrity Ingredients. "This is an important initiative for us, and we are proud to note that it is powerfully synergistic with AAK's portfolio of green, renewable innovation. Our agreement to expand our relationship with AAK will help both companies bring an entirely new level of strength, creativity and innovation to our clients for whom we will continue to promote sustainability and the development of high-performance beauty products."
Learn more on how AAK is bringing redefine natural to life with sustainably sourced, technologically advanced emollients by visiting http://www.aakpersonalcare.com.
We are AAK – The Co-Development Company.
###
For further information on the Integrity distribution partnership, please contact:
Vito Cataldo, Senior Manager, AAK Personal Care
Email: Vito.Cataldo@aak.com
About AAK and AAK Personal Care
At AAK, everything we do is about Making Better Happen™ in close collaboration with customers and partners. AAK specializes in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in many of the products people love to consume. Our solutions enable our customers to be successful in a better way. Our AAK Personal Care division is one of the world's leading suppliers of sustainably sourced plant-based emollients for the beauty industry. Our technologically advanced solutions offer new opportunities for cosmetic formulators and help positively change perceptions and drive increased use of natural ingredients.
Media Contact
Carrie Livingston, ColinKurtis Advertising, +1 815-519-8302, carrie@colinkurtis.com
SOURCE AAK Personal Care
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.