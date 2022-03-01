AAK Personal Care Announces Distribution Partnership With Integrity Ingredients Corporation

EDISON, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AAK Personal Care, a leading supplier of sustainable plant-based emollients, is pleased to announce it has expanded its partnership with Integrity Ingredients Corporation (Integrity Ingredients) to now distribute its specialty Personal Care product line across the United States. AAK's specialty Personal Care portfolio is well known and represented by the Lipex®, Akocare®, and Akoline® brand names. The new partnership comes into effect on April 1, 2022. Please note that AAK will continue to provide select base oils and fats on a direct basis.

"Integrity Ingredients has been a valuable sales agent partner to AAK since 2007," said Vito Cataldo, Senior Manager for AAK Personal Care. "Partnering with Integrity Ingredients to expand their role as a full stocking distributor across the entire United States will take AAK's market leadership in sustainable and natural ingredients to the next level. Integrity Ingredients' broad customer network and their unwavering commitment to clean beauty with their "Beauty with a Conscience" movement gives me full confidence that they are the right partner to further AAK's mission to bring innovative and more sustainable, natural-based ingredients to market."

"For more than 15 years, Integrity Ingredients has grown and evolved with AAK, within a circle of trust and common values, to advance our sustainable product offerings," said David Howell, CEO of Integrity Ingredients. "This is an important initiative for us, and we are proud to note that it is powerfully synergistic with AAK's portfolio of green, renewable innovation. Our agreement to expand our relationship with AAK will help both companies bring an entirely new level of strength, creativity and innovation to our clients for whom we will continue to promote sustainability and the development of high-performance beauty products."

Learn more on how AAK is bringing redefine natural to life with sustainably sourced, technologically advanced emollients by visiting http://www.aakpersonalcare.com.

