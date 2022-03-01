Spora Health Partners with Decent to Provide Culturally Competent Primary Care for People of Color in Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spora Health , a telemedicine platform offering primary care services for people of color, today announced a partnership with Decent , an affordable health insurance provider for self-employed professionals and their families.

Decent grants small businesses access to affordable, high quality health insurance plans. All of the plans are built around the direct primary care (DPC) model, so patients receive unlimited, free access to same-day appointments, 24/7 telemedicine services, and almost any procedure performed by a primary care physician, which now includes Spora Health's culturally competent primary care providers that are trained to understand minorities' unique background and needs.

"The work Spora Health is doing to provide tailored care to an underserved population is a mission that Decent strongly supports," said Nick Soman, Decent's CEO and Founder. "Together we can do our part to bring affordable, personalized, high-quality healthcare to diverse communities across Texas."

Every Spora Health physician and medical provider completes training through the Spora Institute, the organization's proprietary training curriculum, which serves to help them understand their implicit biases and become culturally sensitized to people of color's unique backgrounds. Decent members will be able to select one of Spora Health's providers when they sign up to receive respectful and culturally sensitive care that's in line with their needs —all for $0 out of pocket payment.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Decent to offer more diverse primary care options for their members with the common goal of improving patient health, reducing costs, and putting members at the center of their care," said Dan Miller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spora Health.

Decent is currently available to patients in Texas and will soon be available in other parts of the country. To learn more about Spora Health, please visit https://sporahealth.com .

About Spora Health

Spora Health is a virtual healthcare provider that empowers people of color to navigate their healthcare journey. Founded in 2020 by Dan Miller, Spora Health is designed to improve lives with culturally-centered primary care. Spora Health offers patients direct access to trained medical providers through machine-learning technology all in the palm of their hand. Visit SporaHealth.com to learn more.

About Decent

Decent is on a mission to deliver affordable health insurance for all. We help small businesses band together, so that we can save them 35% on their health insurance. Decent does this through the first ever integrated PEO. PEOs (professional employer organizations) essentially become co-employers with small employers in order to offer the small employer access to large company benefits. They aren't new - there are more than 400 of them in the US, but Decent is the first to also administer the health plans offered. This allows Decent to offer more affordable, custom built health plans, a lower administration fee, and operate more profitably than any other PEO in the market. Our plans include unlimited primary care via the direct primary care (DPC) model, $0 medical deductible options, and an NPS of 79 in an industry that averages 19. Decent is currently available in Texas and will soon be expanding to other parts of the US. To learn more, visit http://www.decent.com/ .

SOURCE Spora Health