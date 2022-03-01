IN CELEBRATION OF WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH, FEMALE-FOUNDED LUNA BAY BOOCH LAUNCHES RASPBERRY ROSE TO HONOR TRAILBLAZING WOMEN EVERYWHERE

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, female-founded Luna Bay Booch announced the launch of a new limited-edition Raspberry Rose flavor to celebrate Women's History Month. To mark the special occasion, Luna Bay Booch will donate a percentage of sales from the exclusive flavor to the Global Fund for Women . Feminine and bold, Raspberry Rose is brewed from a proprietary blend of fresh raspberries, rose and Yerba Mate tea, served up in a fuschia-hued can featuring a crescent moon design, a symbol of female strength.

In the male-dominated spirit industry, Luna Bay is redefining the kombucha space and alcohol industry as a whole, thanks to its high quality ingredients (see: the only hard kombucha brand to be brewed with Yerba Mate Tea), incredible better-for-you attributes (vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO, all while being 6% ABV) and entirely female leadership team.

Giving back to the community isn't a new concept for Luna Bay, in which they are established partners of 1% For The Planet and supporters of Brave Space Alliance as well as I Grow Chicago. The launch of Raspberry Rose and their support of Global Fund for Women only cements the brand's commitment to supporting and shining a spotlight on initiatives that encourage progressive, purposeful change.

"It is important as women to bring awareness to industries with disparities, and to champion each other along the way," said Bridget Connelly, CEO and Founder of Luna Bay Booch. "For us, Raspberry Rose is a representation of that and in giving back to the Global Fund for Women, we hope to celebrate all the progress happening in our industry."

Global Fund for Women was founded in 1987 and has since stood to create meaningful, lasting change by supporting grassroots women-led movements. Passionate about the fact that gender justice are essential to social, economic, and political change, Global Fund for Women has supported organizers in ending civil wars, getting female Presidents elected, and securing laws giving new protection to millions.

