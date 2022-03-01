Dr. Dawie Wessels Joins Signant's Executive Leadership Team as Chief Medical Officer

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, announced the appointment of Dr. David "Dawie" Wessels to the role of chief medical officer. A seasoned leader in multinational pharmaceutical development and digital trial enablement, Dr. Wessels will build on the company's rich heritage of developing and deploying customer solutions that leverage Signant's full-time medical and scientific experts.

"It is a privilege to lead this impressive team at a time when increasing trial digitalization, sweeping regulatory changes, and explosive data generation are prompting sponsors to select partners with trial solutions underpinned by deep knowledge and expertise, not just technology," said Wessels of the appointment. "At our core we are a software company. But over the last twenty years we have also strategically invested in highly skilled science and medical experts to ensure our software is purpose-built for operating at the global scale and industrial strength our customers require."

Dawie joins Signant from Accelerated Enrollment Solutions, a business unit of global Contract Research Organization PPD. There he served as chief medical officer, leading a team of 150 physicians in 11 countries. Prior to his six-year tenure in that role, Dr. Wessels held various scientific and business leadership roles at a private CRO and biopharmaceutical services company. He completed his medical degree and earned a Master of Business Administration at the University of the Free State in South Africa.

"It's more important than ever that in addition to our pioneering clinical research technology that has digitally enabled global research for over twenty years, customers can leverage Signant's unparalleled in-house science and medicine expertise to guide evermore complex clinical trials," said Roger Smith, chief executive officer, Signant. "Dawie's multinational development experience across medical safety strategy, operational governance, digital trial enablement, and risk management will prove invaluable to our customers and Signant's growth as we navigate unprecedented change and reimagine the patient data journey. We are delighted to welcome him."

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently capture, aggregate, and reveal quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 20 years, over 400 sponsors and CROs of all sizes – including all Top 20 pharma – have trusted Signant solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at www.signanthealth.com.

