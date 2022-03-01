Botco.ai to Present at 2022 Venture Madness Capital Conference on March 3rd

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Botco.ai (http://www.botco.ai), the leading HIPAA-compliant conversational marketing platform, announced today it will present at the 2022 Venture Madness Conference, a unique capital conference and pitch competition presented by Invest Southwest in partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority. Selected as a finalist in the event's SaaS category, Botco.ai will showcase its products and services to accredited investors from across the country at the event taking place at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 3, 2022.

Invest Southwest is the premier organization for connecting investors with the best and brightest ventures in the region. The Venture Madness Conference is the organization's signature event, where vetted companies apply to compete against one another in a head-to-head competition to crown a champion in each category. This year's event features a dedicated expo area in which emerging growth companies will demo their products. Botco.ai was chosen from among 95 companies as one of 16 finalists to compete across four industry tracks: Consumer/Business, Medical, SaaS and Tech. Botco.ai will also participate in the event's expo area.

Botco.ai was founded to help marketers leverage the power of chatbots to drive engagement on their website, Facebook, and other digital channels. The Botco.ai platform is a full-featured chat solution that enables businesses to hold intelligent conversations at scale designed to quickly and effectively convert more prospects into customers. The company has raised $3.6 million in seed funding from VamosVentures, Stout Street Capital, Sterling Road, PHX Ventures and Arizona Tech Investors.

Botco.ai CEO Rebecca Clyde will present on the company's behalf. "We are very excited to take part in Venture Madness and get the chance to present to so many investors from leading capital firms," she said. "Invest Southwest has a remarkable track record of identifying the best companies from throughout the region, and it is quite an honor to be recognized as a finalist alongside the other exciting tech companies in our category. I look forward to the live event and the head-to-head competition!"

Tickets for the conference can be purchased at https://investsouthwest.org/venture-madness-2022/.

About Botco.ai

Botco.ai is a HIPPA-compliant, AI-powered marketing chat solution that can be implemented at scale to improve engagement rates. Today, the company offers industry-leading authoring, webchat, and AI machine-learning capabilities to quickly and effectively convert more customers in healthcare, wellness, addiction, behavioral health, physical therapy and senior living centers. Botco.ai's new Integrated Analytics Dashboard provides a comprehensive view of chat campaigns across multiple messaging channels such as web and Facebook Messenger. The API-based interface can be used to transfer leads, transcripts, and data into enterprise sales and marketing automation products like Salesforce, Hubspot, Adobe Marketing Cloud, Zoho as well as leading EHR and scheduling systems. Botco.ai is the recipient of the Arizona Innovation Challenge "Most Outstanding Startup" award and a graduate of Alchemist Accelerator Class XXV, the #1 accelerator for enterprise startups. For more information, visit http://www.botco.ai.

