eBay Launches an Unprecedented Drop from the Top Women of Sneaker Culture - Featuring the Kicks that Wouldn't Exist without Them

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay announces the Trailblazers Collection, an exclusive drop that highlights sneakers designed or inspired by the industry's most influential women. Kicking off Women's History Month, this one-of-a-kind event combines beloved styles with incredible backstories and celebrates the undeniable influence of women on sneaker culture.

"From innovative designs to milestone partnerships that changed the game, this collection honors the women who have propelled the sneaker industry forward for decades," said Charis Marquez, VP Fashion, eBay North America. "Female contributions to sneaker culture are often overlooked and, despite being passionate sneakerheads, many women feel their voices aren't heard. We wanted to spotlight and celebrate these women who have positively impacted the community."

Starting today, sneakerheads can shop the Trailblazers Collection, with iconic styles that are only available on eBay:





NIKE AIR MAG "Back to the Future" with power-lacing, engineered by Tiffany Beers

Adidas Ultraboost 22, designed by Stella McCartney

Casablanca x New Balance 327, designed by Charlotte Lee

x New Balance 327, designed by Nike Air Swoopes, created for Sheryl Swoopes

The collection also includes the Air Jordan II Retro "Violette", designed by Vashtie Kola, who eBay has partnered with to share the never-been-told story of her journey and how the sneaker industry has evolved. Kola, in addition to her work with Puma, became the first female Air Jordan collaboration with the release of her sneaker in 2010.

"When the 'Violette' Air Jordan II Retro was released over 10 years ago, it was a truly groundbreaking moment – no other woman had ever designed a Jordan sneaker," said Kola. "It's an honor to be among this incredible group of women who have had such a prolific impact on sneaker culture."

All eligible sneakers from the Trailblazers Collection are backed by eBay's Authenticity Guarantee. The service, which eBay launched in October 2020, offers full vetting and verification of select sneakers bought on the marketplace by a team of industry experts. Authenticity Guarantee has significantly changed the way people buy and sell sneakers on eBay, as evidenced by quarter over quarter category growth. In just over a year, more than two million sneakers have been authenticated globally on eBay.

Through the month of March, eBay will honor women's role in today's sneaker culture with additional announcements and activities. Check out www.ebayinc.com/trailblazers and follow @ebaysneakers on Twitter.

