ZenLedger Renews Contracts with IRS as Preferred Crypto Tax Software

SEATTLE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenLedger , the global leader in cryptocurrency tax software and blockchain analytics, has announced today the renewal of its contract with the Civil and Criminal Investigation Units of the IRS, making the platform the IRS' preferred provider of forensic accounting and taxation software for cryptocurrencies. The renewal cements ZenLedger as the most comprehensive and trusted in crypto tax and accounting services for consumers, enterprises, and government entities.

In a sign that the IRS is scrutinizing crypto transactions more seriously than ever, taxpayers will find the crypto question at the top of the Form 1040 this year, having previously been found in the Schedule 1 section. ZenLedger will continue to protect its customers' privacy while providing top-tier accounting services to the IRS, which provides its own data to ZenLedger completely independent from the company's client base.

"The IRS has a mandate to collect $30 billion in crypto tax revenue over the next 10 years and ZenLedger is poised to be the leading provider of software services. We saw the highest compliance rates among consumers and enterprises filing their crypto taxes for 2021 and expect to see the compliance rates grow exponentially year over year moving forward," said Dan Hannum, chief operating officer at ZenLedger. "We are thrilled to renew our contracts with the IRS, and look forward to securing more strategic contracts both domestically and internationally as ZenLedger continues to lead the way in crypto compliance."

The ever-evolving regulatory landscape can make navigating tax filings a daunting experience for crypto investors, but ZenLedger has helped consumers and enterprise clients file millions of tax forms. It's streamlined approach to crypto tax reporting not only ensures compliance and accuracy, but also helps users actively optimize their investments and portfolios. ZenLedger, which seamlessly integrates with more wallets, exchanges, and blockchains than any other tax platform in the market, also allows for streamlined NFT and DeFi support.

About ZenLedger

Founded in 2018, and built by industry veterans in technology, finance, and accounting, ZenLedger aggregates user transaction information across thousands of exchanges, wallets, and tokens in one simple dashboard, making it easy to calculate tax liability. ZenLedger helps cryptocurrency investors stay compliant with integration support for over 500+ exchanges, 50+ blockchains, and 40+ DeFi protocols including NFTs.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenledger-renews-contracts-with-irs-as-preferred-crypto-tax-software-301492749.html

SOURCE ZenLedger