Alteryx Introduces First Unified Analytics Automation Platform in the Cloud

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. AYX, the Analytics Automation company, today announced the Alteryx Analytics Cloud, its first unified end-to-end analytics automation platform that helps businesses empower all users across the enterprise to make more informed decisions with their data. The availability of new Alteryx solutions in the cloud means users only need a browser to gain access to insights, with a setup that can be done in minutes instead of days. Alteryx's low-code/no-code capabilities also make it easier for any user to extract insights that help them tackle their toughest business problems.

The gravity of data is moving to the cloud, with enterprises adopting cloud data warehouses or lakes to manage increasingly massive data sets, as well as looking for analytics solutions that are cloud-enabled. However, unlocking the value from their data – whether it is in the cloud or on premises – remains out of reach to many. According to an Alteryx-commissioned survey by YouGov, only 12% of workers reported having the benefit of driving business-changing outcomes through self-service analytics.

Democratizing data analytics and ensuring every employee has access to insights will be key for enterprises to remain competitive. Alteryx is addressing this massive market need by delivering Alteryx Designer Cloud, Alteryx Machine Learning, Alteryx Auto Insights, and Trifacta Data Engineering Cloud in one unified solution suite, the Alteryx Analytics Cloud.

"Gone are the days when only select teams could have access to analytics," said Suresh Vittal, chief product officer of Alteryx. "As we accelerate the next phase of our cloud growth, our new innovations will bring analytics to all so every business can empower every employee – from data engineers and IT to data analysts and scientists to line of business users – to make data-informed decisions using analytics automation."

Alteryx Designer Cloud delivers the familiar Designer experience with ubiquitous access for all users

Designer Cloud helps customers extend the power of analytics beyond data scientists, IT, and data and analytics departments to lines of business groups. Any user who interacts with data can now use Designer Cloud to prepare, blend, and output data in a highly visual, code-free way through a browser, including on Macs. Designer Cloud is interoperable with Alteryx's beloved Designer Desktop product and users can easily collaborate and share workflows between both applications.

Users can also quicky integrate with their most used cloud applications, databases, spreadsheets, and more with cloud storage connectors available for platforms like Amazon S3, Google Drive, Office 365, and Snowflake.

Alteryx Machine Learning empowers any business user to use predictions to make smarter decisions

Alteryx Machine Learning is a cloud-native, automated modeling solution that helps business users make data-driven decisions. Instead of requiring data science experts to code machine learning models, business analysts can now quickly build, validate, iterate, and explore models with a visually guided user experience while learning about data science using Education Mode.

Alteryx Auto Insights enables everyone to derive impactful data storytelling to speed actions and decisions in the business

Alteryx Auto Insights, formerly Hyper Anna, is a cloud-native analytics solution that delivers AI-driven automated insights to business users. The solution works like a human analyst. It finds stories, anomalies, and insights hidden deep in data, and provides clear summaries and explanations focused on what matters across the organization. This gives business users the confidence to make data-led decisions themselves, driving data literacy across the organization.

Trifacta Data Engineering Cloud helps IT and data engineering teams drive analytics transformation at cloud scale

Enterprise customers are deploying modern data architectures built upon cloud data warehouses and SaaS-based applications and analytics. With the addition of Trifacta to Alteryx Analytics Cloud, data engineers can now drive their analytics at scale, as well as satisfy their business users' appetite for timely insights from these large cloud datasets to fuel digital transformation efforts.

"We use data for analytics to solve critical business challenges including Demand Planning. Transforming data quickly within our cloud data warehouse in a unified environment enables our teams to accomplish major goals including automated retailer level reporting on POS, and inventory and forecast planning," said Zachary Smith, senior manager, Demand Planning CoE, Bayer Pharmaceuticals. "As we transition towards modern data approaches such as ELT with pushdown optimization, we're excited to adopt these capabilities from Trifacta by Alteryx and achieve greater efficiencies for our organization."

"Alteryx continues to strengthen its portfolio and accelerate its cloud growth through new product innovations and acquisitions," Dan Vesset, group vice president, Analytics and Information Management, IDC. "With the launch of Alteryx Analytics Cloud, they'll be able to truly extend the value of analytics automation and help their customers – regardless of where a user sits in an organization – use analytics to drive their digital transformation efforts."

"We are excited to see these new innovations from Alteryx and continuing to leverage our partnership to help organizations drive faster analytic and data science outcomes," Tarik Dwiek, head of technology alliances, Snowflake. "We'll be able to support the multitude of ways users prefer to work while making data management and processing flexible, scalable, and highly secure."

For more information, visit here to learn more about Alteryx Analytics Cloud and register here to attend Alter.Next: Accelerating Analytics. Everywhere.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, the Analytics Automation company, is focused on enabling every person to transform data into a breakthrough. Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation and shape the future of analytics automation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alteryx-introduces-first-unified-analytics-automation-platform-in-the-cloud-301492775.html

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.