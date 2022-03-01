Cambrex Expands Biopharmaceutical Services Business

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., March 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced it is significantly expanding its existing biopharmaceutical testing services business. The expansion includes 11 additional cGMP laboratories at Cambrex's Durham, NC facility and broadens its service offering for large molecule and viral/cell-based therapeutics.

"We are excited to be adding to our fast-growing biopharmaceutical services business," said Cambrex CEO Thomas Loewald. "Building upon the strength of our analytical team in Durham, this expansion enables us to increase our capacity to serve the large and growing biologics market, supporting the development and testing of a rapidly growing pipeline of large molecule therapeutics."

The expansion includes a range of new instruments supporting nanoparticle size analysis, imaging, qPCR, fluorescent/absorbance plate readers, immunoblotting, mass spectrometry, next-generation sequencing (NGS), chromatography capillary electrophoresis (CE-PDA and FLD), SEC-MALS, and other compendial testing.

These new capabilities apply to a wide variety of biopharmaceutical therapeutics, including bacteriophage and mammalian viruses, recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and nucleic acids. Additionally, Cambrex recently installed a new 600 MHz NMR spectrometer to enhance support for both biopharmaceutical and small molecule programs. Combining these new capabilities with their existing services, Cambrex is now positioned to provide analytical services throughout the lifecycle of small and large molecule therapeutics.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. With over 40 years of experience and a growing team of over 2,200 experts servicing global clients from North America and European sites, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including biocatalysis. Continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms, including oral solids, semi-solids, and liquids, and has the expertise to manufacture specialty dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed-dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile and non-sterile ointments.

For more information, visit www.cambrex.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1723116/Cambrex_40_Years_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambrex-expands-biopharmaceutical-services-business-301489985.html

SOURCE Cambrex