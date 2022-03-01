ADOLESCENT CONTENT REPORTS ONLY 8% OF GEN Z FEEL BRANDS UNDERSTAND THEIR GENERATION

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolescent Content, the female and Black-founded Gen Z advertising agency, creative consultancy and content studio dedicated to creating equitable opportunity for emerging BIPOC and LGBTQ+ creators in advertising and entertainment, today released a 10,000-word insights report. 'Do not disturb: An investigation into brands, influencers, and why Gen Z keeps leaving you on read' gathers data collected throughout 2021 from 400 Gen Z respondents. The report presents new statistic-driven perspectives for Gen Z marketing from the preeminent experts in the field.
It's no secret that today's brands and entertainment companies often struggle to connect with this audience. As detailed in the report, 78% of Gen Zers are skeptical of brands' commitments to issues like equity, diversity, and sustainability. Despite Gen Z's purchasing power, expected to reach $33 trillion by 2033, the generational divide between legacy brands, creative teams, and a growing Gen Z target audience has dire implications for brands misunderstanding important cultural touchpoints.
Adolescent Content Junior Creative Strategists Jeremiah Jones and Sydney N. Sweeney worked with the larger Adolescent Gen Z research team to offer key insights to crack the code of today's most mystifying audience, detailing how marketers can authentically connect with today's youth. Do Not Disturb leverages the agency's YouthTellers research division made up of 50,000 Gen Zers from diverse worldwide communities (BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and other varied socioeconomic backgrounds).
"The data and narrative we've uncovered about Gen Z's values that Do Not Disturb presents is unparalleled, as traditional marketing fails to keep up with generational changes in perceptions about brand's marketing efforts and Gen Z media consumption," says Co-founder and CCO Ramaa Mosley. "Like all of Adolescent Content's work, the report is authored completely by Gen Z. As new generations seek content that accurately reflects their lived experiences, we must also understand that young consumers are driven to see themselves and their values reflected in the brands they support."
Since 2013, Adolescent Content has helped brands reach youth with high-quality insights, research, strategy and content made by youth creatives. The founders have been nurturing a global network of over 5,000 diverse, young creatives (13-26 years old), uncovering the distinction between meaningful, youth-driven content and the content driven by ineffective traditional marketing tactics. The key insight? Without direct lines of communication with the consumers of tomorrow, legacy brands will find themselves struggling to connect with changing markets.
The entirety of the report can be accessed through AdolescentContent.com.
About
Adolescent Content is a Black- and female-founded Gen Z advertising agency and content studio with a global network of over 5,000 Gen Z BIPOC and LGBTQ+ creators in 20 countries. They are trusted partners to the world's largest digital brands, with Gen Z strategists leading the next wave of storytellers worldwide. They believe that content made for youth should be crafted by youth creators, from research and insights to strategy and execution.
Contact:
Autumn Drummon
autumn@rebelliouspr.com
SOURCE Adolescent Content
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.