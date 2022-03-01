QR11 2.0 - 3 Legged Thing Refreshes Their Original L-Bracket Range

STAGSDEN, England, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Back in 2017, L-brackets were a specialist tool, used by a knowledgeable few. Then in July of that year, 3 Legged Thing introduced the QR11, an Arca-Swiss-compatible Universal L-bracket designed to be compatible with a wide variety of different camera brands and models.

The launch introduced L-brackets to a whole new audience of photographers, selling tens of thousands of units in its first year. Driven by the success of QR11, 3LT expanded on this popularity, innovating and introducing several more L-brackets including the most universally compatible L-bracket in the world, Ellie. On the back of this success, 3LT were approached by Nikon to develop a dedicated L-bracket for the new Z6 / Z7 mirrorless cameras (Zelda), prior to their launch in 2018, and a short while later 3LT designed Roxie, a dedicated bracket for Canon R5 & R6. In just four years 3LT have sold over 100,000 L-brackets worldwide.

"The original QR11 was very much a test product to see if this was a market sector we could succeed in," said 3 Legged Thing Founder and CEO, Danny Lenihan "I could never have imagined the level of demand that we created with this simple, effective tool, and the opportunities it would open for us further down the line with Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm and Sony. There's something quite beautiful about the simplicity of the original QR11, and so we took all the positive aspects of this phenomenal, global success and re-engineered it to create a sexier, more innovative and versatile product than ever before."

With new cameras coming to market with a plethora of new features, 3 Legged Thing has taken on board feedback from customers to refresh its QR11 Universal L-brackets with a refined new design, and several feature improvements, resulting in QR11 2.0.

Available in two sizes – QR11-L 2.0 for standard mirrorless and DSLR cameras, and QR11-FB 2.0 for full-body and gripped cameras – the new L-brackets feature myriad enhancements over their predecessors.

Ever-conscious of customers' desire to save weight, 3LT have created a refined shape that has reduced the weight comparative to the original QR11 whilst still maintaining the strength and stability of the originals.

With an industry-standard 38mm Arca-Swiss-compatible plate profile, the base now has cut-outs to give users better access to open tilt screens, whilst retaining the adjustable position of the camera screw, for optimal fitting and battery door access.

The 3M textured rubber pads embedded in the base ensure the QR11 2.0 securely grip to the camera base and stop movement once in place.

The QR11 2.0's vertical aspect now includes two ¼"-20 accessory attachment points at the base. The vertical aspect can also be reversed to move the attachment points and give users better access to side ports, depending on the configuration of the camera used.

Like its predecessor, the QR11 2.0 can also be taken apart if required, to save space during transportation.

QR11 2.0's base also features a dual ¼"-20 and 3/8"-16 thread that can be used to attach accessories when used in portrait orientation.

Available in 3LT's two signature L-bracket colours, Copper and Metallic Slate Grey, the QR11 2.0 L-brackets are available online and in stores from today with a suggested retail price of £49.99 / US $59.99 / €49.99 for the QR11-L, and £59.99 / US$69.99 / €58.33 for the QR11-FB.

More information can be found at http://www.3leggedthing.com.

Media Contact

Alison Barclay, 3 Legged Thing Ltd, 44 1234 828834, marketing@3leggedthing.com

SOURCE 3 Legged Thing Ltd