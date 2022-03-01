Junum Releases Updated MalnutritionCDS™ Solution on Epic App Orchard

NEW ORLEANS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Junum, an innovative digital health company, is pleased to announce that version 2.0 of its MalnutritionCDS™ solution is now available on Epic's App Orchard.

Junum's solution integrates with the Epic EHR system to help hospitals better identify malnutrition, deliver exceptional patient care and maximize revenue capture.

In the US, one in three patients admitted to the hospital is malnourished or at risk — but <8.9% are diagnosed.1 This latest Junum version introduces new features designed to help physicians spot this insidious condition early:

Clinical Decision Support Prompts notify physicians when patients meet diagnostic criteria for malnutrition so they can intervene sooner.

The Nutrition Summary saves physicians time by consolidating nutrition care data into a single view and automatically formatting progress notes with supporting information to clinically validate malnutrition diagnoses.

The Malnutrition Scorecard tracks key clinical, quality and financial indicators to help monitor and continuously improve malnutrition quality measures.

"Malnutrition diagnoses are often missed because providers don't have the tools, workflows or training to identify it," says Molly Hegarty, MS RDN, Founder and CEO of Junum. "That's why we're excited to introduce the Nutrition Summary – a consolidated, easy-to-digest view that's an ideal sidekick to use during multidisciplinary rounds."

Junum's Clinical Advisor, Dr. Juan Ochoa, MD, FACS, FCCM adds, "Missed malnutrition diagnosis puts patients at risk for worse outcomes. One undervalued way for physicians to adapt and serve this patient population's needs is to address nutrition aggressively at the beginning of their hospital stays."

About Junum

Junum is founded and led by Molly Hegarty, nutritionist and engineer. The company helps hospitals understand and address malnutrition to maximize the value of their clinical teams, drive revenue and deliver exceptional patient care. Our intuitive tools operate within existing EHR workflows, giving clinicians easy access to the nutrition insights they need to drive improved outcomes. Schedule a demo today at junum.io .

References

1. Guenter P, Abdelhadi R, Anthony, P et al. Malnutrition diagnoses and associated outcomes in hospitalized patients: United States 2018. Nutr Clin Pract. 2021 https://doi.org/10.1002/ncp.10771

