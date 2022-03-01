GOODYEAR AND COOPER TIRE WOMEN NAMED 2022 STEP AHEAD HONOREES

AKRON, Ohio, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufacturing Institute (MI) will honor Cooper Tire's Missy Irons and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's Arwen Kathke at the 10th annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Production (STEP) Ahead Awards gala on April 28 in Washington, D.C.
The STEP Ahead Awards celebrate women's impact on the manufacturing industry. Winners were chosen by an external panel of industry leaders based on the criteria of innovation, leadership, mentorship and community engagement. Irons, a procurement manager, and Kathke, a senior engineer, are recognized as 2022 STEP Ahead Honorees among a prestigious class of 130 women.
"The STEP Ahead Awards highlight women who are role models to the next generation of manufacturing leaders," said Rich Kramer, Goodyear's chairman, chief executive officer and president. "Both Missy and Arwen have made exceptional contributions to our business and communities, and we are proud to see them join the program alongside a decade of inspiring STEP Ahead alumni."
About the Manufacturing Institute
The Manufacturing Institute develops and supports the manufacturing industry's skilled workers for the advancement of modern manufacturing. The Manufacturing Institute's diverse initiatives support all American workers, including women, veterans and students, through skills training programs, community building and the advancement of their career in manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.
About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Goodyear GT is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.
SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
