Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. Announces Broadening of IP Estate for its Unique Resveratrol Formulation, JOTROL™

JUPITER, Fla. and BOSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. ("Jupiter" or the "Company"), today announced the issuance of additional patent protection in China and Japan for its JOTROL™ product, covering the solution of active ingredient, resveratrol, and other compounds in a micellar form that can be delivered via an oral capsule. Jupiter is a clinical-stage drug platform company focused on making a significant impact for patients and society through a safe and oral medication intended to treat Alzheimer's disease and a broad spectrum of rare diseases. The Company's JOTROL™ is also secured with US and European patents, previously issued. It was recently announced that JOTROL™ was evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial and demonstrated superior bioavailability with target blood plasma levels 8-10-fold higher when compared to naïve resveratrol. The study was financed by a grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), entitled Safety and Pharmacokinetics of JOTROL for Alzheimer's Disease.
"Additional patent protection further secures our portfolio as we advance our platform drug product, JOTROL™, into the clinic in multiple patient populations. This issuance continues to build upon differentiation from resveratrol as we develop a superior and therapeutic new drug product, stated Alison Silva, President & CBO."
About JOTROL™
JOTROL™, the Company's unique and patented platform product, is an enhanced resveratrol formulation designed to safely deliver therapeutically relevant levels of resveratrol. In a Phase I first-in-man trial, JOTROL™ was administered in ascending doses to assess safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics. JOTROL™ was determined to be safe and well tolerated at all dose levels administered and achieved blood plasma target levels 8-10-fold higher than naïve resveratrol administered in historical clinical trials. The study was financed by a grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), entitled Safety and Pharmacokinetics of JOTROL for Alzheimer's Disease. Resveratrol has the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and has demonstrated positive effects on oxidative stress, inflammation and mitochondrial function in Friedreich's ataxia (FA) and Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients.
About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.
Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on treating CNS disorders and rare diseases. The Company's platform product, JOTROL™, offers potential therapeutic benefit to most central nervous system diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, ataxias, and metabolic disorders such as Lysosomal Storage Disorders and mitochondrial diseases. Human clinical trial data shows benefits in several indications and the FDA has accepted a first investigational new drug (IND) application of JOTROL™. More information may be found on the Company's website www.jupiterneurosciences.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether results obtained in preclinical and nonclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be indicative of the final results of the trial; the size of the potential markets for the Company's drug candidates and its ability to service those markets; and the Company's current and future capital requirements and its ability to raise additional funds to satisfy its capital needs. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Alison Silva, President & CBO
Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.
a.silva@jupiterneurosciences.com
Media Relations
Alex Rosén, Chief Administrative Officer
Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.
561-406-6154
330926@email4pr.com
SOURCE Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.
