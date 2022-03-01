EYEBUYDIRECT DEBUTS NEW SPRING WONDERLAND COLLECTION

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, today launched its newest collection, Spring Wonderland, which includes an array of bright, bold and floral frames coming in a variety of whimsical styles and colors. The products, ranging from $42 - $69, are available now exclusively on EyeBuyDirect.com.

EyeBuyDirect's Spring Wonderland collection is inspired by the wonder and awe of vivid wildflowers, embodying natural beauty at its finest. Like a breath of fresh air, the new collection features frames as versatile as one's personal style, including Transitions® Lenses that transform glasses into sunglasses when the spring sunshine hits.

With new eyewear available to transition your unique style from day to night, Spring Wonderland's flowery frames are always in bloom for spring and beyond, featuring vibrant colors from rosy reds to a bouquet of blues. Newly launched eyewear within the collection includes:

Superbloom ($49) : See yourself bloom and let your style grow as the new season arrives with these yellow floral statement frames.

See yourself bloom and let your style grow as the new season arrives with these yellow floral statement frames. Freesia ($59) : Cat-eye frames – in both glasses and sunglasses – are a trend that continues to live on into the new season. The Freesia frames offer an unforgettable statement shape with a subtle red and gold floral design.

Cat-eye frames – in both glasses and sunglasses – are a trend that continues to live on into the new season. The Freesia frames offer an unforgettable statement shape with a subtle red and gold floral design. Fleur ($59) : Featuring an oversized square shape, rose-tinted lenses, and a vivid blue-red floral print, Fleur brings together classic Hollywood glam with a feminine spring touch so you may express yourself in new ways this spring.

Springtime is the season of new beginnings, and with the new season quickly approaching, EyeBuyDirect's Spring Wonderland collection is available now online for purchase. For additional information about EyeBuyDirect or to shop, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com and find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eyebuydirect-debuts-new-spring-wonderland-collection-301491938.html

SOURCE EyeBuyDirect