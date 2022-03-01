OneStopPlus Launches Made to Flatter, A Game-changing Online Shopping Experience for Plus-size Women

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OneStopPlus.com (OSP), the premier online shopping destination for plus-size women, turned New York Fashion Week upside down a dozen years ago with the first-ever plus-size-only runway show. Today, the retail brand known for pioneering a century of size inclusivity is once again breaking new industry ground with the introduction of Made to Flatter, an innovative online shopping experience that aims to conquer the dilemma at the heart of every plus-size woman's online shopping frustration: finding fashions that flatter her unique body shape.

Made to Flatter is powered by Shape & Style Intelligence (SSI), the Style Inclusive Solution, a proprietary personalized shopping experience technology developed by OSP VP of Design & Style Zahir Babvani and his design team in collaboration with OSP's data scientists. An innovative first, SSI marries human intelligence, that comes from OSP's in-depth plus-size design and shape expertise, with specific, data-driven artificial intelligence (AI). The result is a groundbreaking, curated shopping experience that brings foundational design principles and decades of designer shape expertise to every plus-size woman's D.I.Y. shopping experience.

A recent OSP survey confirms that a majority of plus-size women continue to find online shopping a challenge. "The need for innovative tools that bolster size inclusivity has never been greater, but technology is not a one-size-fits-all solution," says Babvani, who brought his passion for plus-size design to the online retailer two decades ago and has poured his heart and soul into developing the game-changing technology.

In an age when body shape shopping has become the norm, Babvani says that most online body shape tools have fallen short because they use algorithms that are almost always based on the false premise that most women understand their body shapes. "I've found that a huge percentage of plus-size women misidentify their body shapes, preventing them from choosing clothes that fit and flatter their unique proportions. Our breakthrough technology solves this dilemma by making the foundational design principle of balance the star of the show and the centerpiece of the algorithm." According to the OSP survey, only 44 percent of plus-size women understand the concept of balance when it comes to dressing their shape. Babvani is on a mission to correct this.

Customers can access Babvani's Made to Flatter curated collections via a simple, three-step quiz that uses customer-tested shape illustrations to help women see their body shapes more accurately, the way designers see them. They can then shop an extensive array of head-to-toe outfits curated personally by Babvani across five occasion dressing categories: casual, social, work, vacation and active.

According to Bill Bass, chief marketing officer for FULLBeauty Brands, Inc., OSP's parent company, OSP's designer-infused algorithm was an enormous research and development project that took months to build. "We set out to do something that no other online retailer has attempted to do for plus-size women: build the designer concept of balancing her unique proportions into the personalization model," says Bass. "This is about taking fashion inclusion to the next level for millions of women who rightly demand more fashion choices from the retailers who seek to serve them."

Made to Flatter and SSI are the latest innovations in the online retailer's century of size inclusivity leadership. OSP styles more than 5 million plus-size women and has captured 500,000 five-star reviews through its universal cart featuring more than 100 brands.

About OneStopPlus.com

The leader in extended sizes and a pioneer in size inclusive fashions, OneStopPlus.com® (OSP) is part of the FULLBeauty Brands family of premier fashion websites for plus-size women and big & tall men. The retailer also offers home decor through its BrylaneHome brand. The world's first and largest online shopping destination for plus-size women, OSP offers a multi-brand approach, serving multiple price points and multiple styles, including the largest array of extended sizes in the marketplace. OneStopPlus.com® features leading designs in American and European plus-size fashion, including Woman Within®, Roaman's®, Catherines, Jessica London®, Ellos, Active For All, Shoes For All, Swimsuits For All, Intimates For All, BrylaneHome, KingSize, and FullBeauty Outlet, collectively offering more than 100 individual brands.

About The Survey

OneStopPlus.com partnered with Kantar to conduct the online survey of 1,500 plus-size women size 14 and up, ages 25 and above, in September 2021. The margin of error for this study is +/- 3%.

