Stanley Black & Decker To Present At The Raymond James 43rd Institutional Investors Conference

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker SWK invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a presentation by Don Allan, President and CFO, at the Raymond James 43rd Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 11:35 AM ET. The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.
Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker SWK is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.
Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts
Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
(860) 827-3833
dennis.lange@sbdinc.com
Cort Kaufman
Senior Director, Investor Relations
(860) 515-2741
cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com
Christina Francis
Director, Investor Relations
(860) 438-3470
christina.francis@sbdinc.com
SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker
