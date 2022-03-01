New Agency Joins Travel Healthcare Job Platform Fusion Marketplace

OMAHA, Neb., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voca Healthcare, a company dedicated to guiding healthcare travelers to a career path they are passionate about, has joined Fusion Marketplace. The new partnerships will bring more jobs to the traveler-driven platform and give healthcare travelers even more options when using Marketplace to navigate their career.
"The whole team at Fusion is enthusiastic about the new partnership between Voca Healthcare and Marketplace," said Carrie Polak, Director of Operations. "Voca shows so much passion for their healthcare professionals, and we are all excited to see even more of that added to Fusion Marketplace."
Fusion Marketplace launched in February 2021 as a one-stop shop for healthcare travelers to take control of their career. The traveler-first driven platform provides full transparency for healthcare travelers and allows them to manage their information across multiple agencies. The healthcare traveler is now in the driver's seat when it comes to their career.
Marketplace is aimed at giving all healthcare travelers more transparency and fewer unknowns. They can use the one-stop shop to compare benefits, pay packages and reviews across multiple agencies. This new career platform gives the traveler full control of their job search and provides them with tools to improve the overall experience of comparing options.
There is a great demand for traveling healthcare professionals, but they have not always had full control over major career decisions. Fusion Marketplace is now leading by example in building a traveler-first community. Healthcare travelers are now able to make decisions and choose their assignments based on honest and transparent details before they talk to a recruiter.
To learn more about Fusion Marketplace, and to create your traveler profile, go to fusionmarketplace.com.
About Fusion Marketplace:
Fusion Marketplace is a staffing recruitment platform where healthcare travelers are in control. Healthcare travelers now have more career, agency, recruiter, and lifestyle choices in one convenient location. Unknowns known. Learn more at fusionmarketplace.com
About Voca:
At Voca, we strongly believe that a better career results in a happier you, and we are therefore dedicated to help guide people on a career path that fulfills their passion and purpose. We work throughout the United States, with our corporate office based in Rochester, Minnesota. Whether you are seeking to advance your career, follow a new calling, or add the right people to your organization, we are here to help.
