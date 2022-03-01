The Lost Explorer Mezcal Announces U.S. Market Expansion, Partnering with the Beverage Agency and Recruiting Talent

OAXACA, Mexico, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as the most highly awarded mezcal of 2021, The Lost Explorer Mezcal , the sustainably crafted, artisanal mezcal from Oaxaca, has partnered with The Beverage Agency for continued U.S. market expansion. Already available in California, New York, Texas, Florida, Illinois, and Kentucky, the partnership will grow the brand across the Western, Northeast, and Southern U.S. regions. The brand has also named veteran spirits marketer, Maggie Yarborough, as Head of Trade Marketing.

With over a decade of experience in the beverage industry, Yarbrough has focused in the agave category for the last six years and is a leader in developing independent brands, sales team management, and trade marketing activations. She will lead The Lost Explorer Mezcal, as it expands into markets such as Colorado, Tennessee, Georgia, Arizona, Washington, South Carolina, Connecticut, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Maryland/DC markets.

"We're thrilled to partner with The Beverage Agency as we look to aggressively expand our presence across the U.S.," said Tanya Clarke, Chief Executive Officer of The Lost Explorer Mezcal. "We're so grateful for the success we had during our first year within the U.S., and with the addition of Maggie to the team, complemented by the partnership with The Beverage Agency, The Lost Explorer Mezcal's footprint will rapidly expand in 2022."

Los Angeles-based commercial strategy and brand development agency, The Beverage Agency, specializing in incubation, acceleration, and route to market for emerging brands, will support The Lost Explorer Mezcal's commercial strategy and manage distribution.

"We're process driven," offered The Beverage Accelerator's co-founder, Jeffrey Shows, "and we feel The Lost Explorer reflects a critical evolution in that process, redefining quality and sustainability for a more discerning public. It is our hope the category is reaching a turning point where honoring tradition and elevating environmental stewardship recasts more mainstream consumer preferences."

Founded upon a firm ethos to the sustainable production of high-quality, artisanal mezcals in a way that supports the local community and environment in Oaxaca, The Lost Explorer Mezcal launched at the end of 2020. Within a year of launch, The Lost Explorer Mezcal achieved the accolade of being the most highly awarded mezcal in the world, including being awarded double gold, gold and silver from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, as well as Taste Master - best of the best - from The Spirits Business Tequila and Mezcal Masters.

The Lost Explorer Mezcal is available in three uniquely profiled varietals – Espadín, Tobalá, and Salmiana – at select bars, restaurants, and retailers across the U.S., and online at www.reservebar.com or www.thelostexplorermezcal.com .

For more information, visit www.thelostexplorermezcal.com or follow their journey on Instagram @thelostexplorermezcal .

ABOUT THE LOST EXPLORER MEZCAL

Handcrafted from 100% agave cultivated in the sun-soaked Valles Centrales, Oaxaca, Mexico, The Lost Explorer Mezcal is created in partnership with award-winning Maestro Mezcalero Don Fortino Ramos and his daughter Xitlali. It is a toast to empowering sustainable Mexican enterprise, while protecting the ancient artisanal craft, heritage, and biodiversity of Mexico. Harvested in harmony with the elements and in tune with the rhythm of nature, the three uniquely profiled varietals – Espadín, Tobalá, and Salmiana – invite people to celebrate the earth and live curiously, exploring the diversity and wonder of the agave.

ABOUT THE BEVERAGE ACCELERATOR

The Beverage Agency is a 360° commercial development agency specializing in incubation, acceleration, and route to market for emerging beverage brands.



