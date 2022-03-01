Path of Life to Debut Four New Innovations at Expo West

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Path of Life , makers of frozen, heat-it-and-eat-it grain blends, will be debuting four new additions to their product line up at this year's Expo West.

The following fully seasoned, veggie-forward products will be available to sample for the first time in public:

Cheddar Style Riced Cauliflower & Broccoli: Organic riced cauliflower and broccoli topped with a plant-based cheese style sauce.

Sun-Dried Tomato Seasoned Broccoli & Brown Rice: A blend of organic brown rice, white and red quinoa paired with organic broccoli, onions and topped with a nut-free, vegan tomato pesto seasoning.

Roasted Garlic Seasoned Sweet Potato & Brown Rice: A blend of organic brown rice, white and red quinoa paired with organic chickpeas, broccoli, zucchini, red onion and topped with a creamy roasted garlic sauce.

Greek Style Seasoned Brown Rice & Vegetables: A blend of brown rice and chickpeas paired with red onions, zucchini, spinach, red peppers and topped with olive oil and an herbaceous Greek-style seasoning blend.

Path of Life is expanding to new categories to continue providing convenient meal solutions to meet consumer needs for wholesome products that taste good without compromising on nutrition. These new offerings from Path of Life are fully plant-based and certified USDA organic, gluten-free certified and non-GMO project verified.

As with all of Path of Life's other products, these new offerings are made from clean and simple ingredients and ready to serve in under 5 minutes. Each new blend will be available at an MSRP of $4.99 and consumers can find these products on shelves starting this Summer.

"Expo West is the perfect environment to debut our new innovations," says Audrea Haas, senior vice president of growth at Path of Life. "These new products are a terrific evolution to Path of Life's existing offerings and will provide health-seeking consumers a new, convenient meal solution from the freezer aisle."

Attendees of Expo West can visit Path of Life to try these new innovations at Booth 5061. For more information or to keep up with the brand, please visit www.pathoflife.com or follow them on Instagram at @pathoflifebrand .

About Path of Life

Path of Life was created to provide delicious, high quality, simple, and convenient side dishes and meals that can be incorporated into any lifestyle. Started in 2015, this family-owned company has been focused on making foods that are flavorful and easy to eat. While taste is number one priority, all Path of Life products are made with clean and simple ingredients. Our relationships with growers around the world ensure we consistently deliver the best quality product. Whether you have food allergies, dietary restrictions, or simply love delicious, quality food, Path of Life frozen sides are for you. Learn more at www.pathoflife.com .

