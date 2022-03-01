Atlanta Publisher Muriam Cinevert of True Self Magazine Collaborates with Macy's Towson Town Center, Baltimore, MD to Launch the "Beauty Is ME" Campaign, Which Focuses on Embracing Confidence/Self Esteem

ATLANTA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Macy's Towson Town Center collaborating with True Self Magazine to launch "Loving Yourself Through COVID" a "Beauty Is ME" campaign that inspires women to embrace their confidence along with physical beauty without doubting themselves and inevitably flaunting their inner peace.

According to a survey conducted by Care International, 27% of women reported a sudden increase in their mental illness during COVID, compared to only 10% of men. Taking this into consideration, True Self Magazine went above and beyond to ensure that their BOSS women love their bodies from head to toe while limiting negative self-talk and taking necessary care of their emotional, social, and psychological needs. This event particularly encourages women to defy current fashion rules of society while carrying their bodies with confidence and grace.

The campaign will be a full day on Saturday March 26th, 2022, at the Macy's Towson Town Center 813 Dulaney Valley Rd, Towson, MD 21204. From 10 am to 3pm. The day will include a "Beauty is ME" fashion show, a beauty makes over, and a list of powerful panelists to encourage, entertain and enlightening the audience. The afternoon will also feature narrator Macy's Stylist Violesa Tull, confidence/ Motivation Speaker, founder/CEO of "Beauty is ME" and True Self Magazine, Muriam Cinevert, Oscar-winning actress from the hit movie Judas and the Black Messiah Alysia Joy Powell, and Actress/Writer/Director (Empowerment Speaker) Schelle Purcell to speak on confidence/self-esteem and to answer Q & A's from the audience.

Macy's dept. store and Muriam Cinevert are partnering to empower and encourage their boss ladies to fight against self-doubt, low self-esteem and lack of confidence issues which keeping them from discovering their true selves.

True Self Magazine, "Beauty is ME" and Fashion Ably Chic Tour has partnered with other beauty merchants to make this bundle offer special.

About True Self Magazine: True Self Magazine was founded by Ms. Muriam Cinevert in 2018 which is an online/ print publication that celebrates curvaceous women who are living unapologetically.

In an effort to truly unite women and celebrate all bodies, she has launched an affirmation T-shirt line called "Beauty is ME". The "Beauty is ME" tee is not any regular T-shirt. "Beauty is ME" sets out to promote all women and boost their self-esteem.

Website: www.trueselfmag.com

Website: www.beautyisme.shop

"Wake up every morning with hopefulness smiling at you from every corner of the room" www.beautyisme.shop

Media Contact:

Muriam Cinevert

404-368-1249

330862@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-publisher-muriam-cinevert-of-true-self-magazine-collaborates-with-macys-towson-town-center-baltimore-md-to-launch-the-beauty-is-me-campaign-which-focuses-on-embracing-confidenceself-esteem-301492388.html

SOURCE True Self Magazine