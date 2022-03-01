Winners of the 2021 Faith & Form / Interfaith Design International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art Announced

PHILADELPHIA, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners for Sacred Places is pleased to announce 16 winners of the 2021 Faith & Form / Interfaith Design (ID) International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art. The awards program was founded in 1978 with the goal of honoring the best in architecture, liturgical design and art for religious spaces. The 2021 awards recognized both excellence in the creation, restoration, and re-use of religious spaces and religious art, as well as excellence in the use of religious spaces for civic engagement. Michael J. Crosbie, who guided the 2021 awards jury, notes that this year the awards continued to draw a wide variety of entrants from around the world, with winning projects on sites in North America, Africa, Asia, and Europe. "The awards program is truly a slice of the latest in international architecture, the arts, restoration, adaptive re-use/re-purpose, student work, and unbuilt projects in process in the realm of sacred space."
The 2021 Faith & Form / Interfaith Design International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art:
Religious Architecture/New Facilities Honor Award
The Holy Redeemer Church and Community Centre of Las Chumberas Tenerife
Canary Islands, Spain
Fernando Menis, Architect
Religious Architecture/New Facilities Award
Sohelou St. Marc Catholic Chapel, Sohelou Village
Tak, Thailand
Only Human, Architect
Religious Architecture/New Facilities Award
Church of Luoyuan, Fuzhou City
Luoyuan County, China
INUCE • Dirk U. Moench / Dirk U. Moench, Architect
Religious Architecture/Renovation Award
Temple Akiba Renovation
Culver City, California
Herman Coliver Locus Architecture
Religious Architecture / Restoration Award
Trinity Church Wall Street
New York, New York
MBB Architects
Religious Architecture / Restoration Award
Saint Augustine Cathedral
Kalamazoo, Michigan
Duncan G. Stroik, LLC, Architect
Adaptive Re-Use / Re-Purpose Award
St Peter's Episcopal Church Rehabilitation
Chicago, Illinois
AltusWorks, Inc.
Liturgical/Interior Design Honor Award
Temple Beth Am Sanctuary Renovation
Los Angeles, California
Herman Coliver Locus Architecture
Liturgical/Interior Design Award
Cathedral of St. John the Baptist
Charleston, South Carolina
Conrad Schmitt Studios, Inc.
Student Work Award
Contemporary Monastery
Wimberley, Texas
Julia Martinelli
Unbuilt Work Honor Award
Chapel of Saint Agatha, Rukomo Village
Nyagatare, Rwanda
Theoklis Kanarelis, Architect
Unbuilt Work Award
Intertwined Eternities
Aptos, California
John Marx, AIA, Form4 Architecture
Unbuilt Work Award
Congregation Habonim
New York, New York
BKSK Architects
Multiple Site Engagement/Advocacy Honor Award
Historic Rural Churches of Georgia
Various locations in Georgia
Sonny Seals
Faith Community Civic Engagement Award
The Interreligious Community Project
New Haven, Connecticut
Sharing Sacred Spaces, Inc.
Faith Community Civic Engagement/Visual Arts, Performing Art, And Other Creative Collaborations Award
St. John's Episcopal Church/Downtown DC Business Improvement District's "Mural March"
Washington, D.C.
St. John's Episcopal Church, DowntownDC BID. the PAINTS Institute collective
Award winners will be recognized by Interfaith Design, a knowledge community of the American Institute of Architects, at the AIA Conference on Architecture 2022 in Chicago. Additional information can be found at sacredplaces.org/2021Awards.
Winners were selected by a panel of jurors: Grant F. Marani (Chair & Architect, New York, NY), Douglas Hanson (Architect, Marina Del Rey, CA), Marco Federico (Architectural Conservator, Philadelphia, PA), Ariana Makau (Artist & Conservator, Oakland, CA), and The Rev. Dr. Katie Day (Clergy, Cambridge, MD).
Submissions for the 2022 Faith & Form / Interfaith Design International Awards for Religious Architecture & Art will be accepted from July 1 to September 30, 2022 at faithandformawards.com.
