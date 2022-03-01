Coleman Health Services Selected as an OhioRISE Care Management Entity to Serve Children with Intense Behavioral Health Needs in Local Communities

KENT, Ohio, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coleman Health Services was selected as one of the Care Management Entities for OhioRISE to serve children with complex behavioral health needs. The selection comes with $1.9 million from Ohio Medicaid for the program. Coleman will be the Care Management Entity for two geographic catchment areas in the state – Summit and Portage Counties, serving about 2300 children and Ashland, Wayne, Holmes, and Richland Counties serving about 1310 children.

Children with complex needs and their families often struggle with navigating multiple systems in order to get help. The costs to families from various state and local agencies can exceed what insurance or Medicaid will cover. As a result, too many have had to relinquish their children to afford care – often out of state.

To provide better outcomes for children and their families, Ohio Medicaid created OhioRISE (Resilience through Integrated Systems and Excellence). OhioRISE is a specialized managed care program for youth with complex behavioral health and multi-system needs. Regional organizations, called Care Management Entities (CMEs), were selected to launch the OhioRISE program in 20 areas across the state. Coleman Health Services, based in Kent, Ohio was selected to service two of those areas. Coleman's experience with supporting children who qualify for OhioRISE and its ability to connect with local community partners is an important factor in delivering high intensity, yet sensitive, wrap-around care. For the OhioRISE program, Coleman plans to partner with I Am Boundless, Inc. and Akron Children's Hospital, among others.

The money awarded will be used to hire and train staff, build workforce capacity and strengthen relationships with community partners in preparation for the July 1st OhioRISE launch.

"I am honored and excited that Coleman Health Services was chosen to be a CME for OhioRISE," said Hattie Tracy, Coleman's President and CEO. "We have the expertise and the opportunity to help kids in crisis and their families get the help they need to recover."

With its specific focus on mental health and substance use disorder treatments, Coleman is well positioned to ensure that the OhioRISE youth with complex needs will be provided a new path to critical services and successful outcomes. They will be well served by Coleman's commitment to finding and providing wrap-around community-based supports offering a foundation for treatment and wellness success.

Aetna Better Health of Ohio will serve as the single statewide specialized managed care plan for OhioRISE for Ohio Medicaid.

Coleman Health Services is a nonprofit provider of community based behavioral health and addiction recovery services with a focus on whole-person treatment and wellness. Coleman integrates behavioral health treatments with physical health monitoring and social support services such as peer programs, housing, and employment to establish a solid foundation for recovery. Coleman has offices in 11 Ohio counties and provides services in an additional 11 counties. www.colemanservices.org

