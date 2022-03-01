The Grossman Group's New eBook Helps Leaders Build Trust in Tough Times

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee engagement falling. People leaving their jobs in record numbers. Burned out employees seeking a new sense of purpose in their work. All of these major trends can often be traced back to a lack of one key ingredient in the work culture – trust in leadership.
In an eBook released this month, a prominent Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy – The Grossman Group – examines the trust problem and offers leaders a go-to playbook for how to reverse the trend and build a powerful new level of trust within their organization's culture.
The eBook, 7 Critical Traits for Building Trust Inside Companies, is fully revised to speak to the challenges leaders face today as they grapple with an unprecedented period of crisis and change.
"In all my years working with leaders, I've never seen them more focused on better connecting and building employee relationships than they are today," said David Grossman, CEO and founder of The Grossman Group. "Yet even with that desire, there's not enough out there that provides the practical tools they need to start achieving that new level of trust. This new eBook gives leaders the roadmap they need to make the changes I know they want to make."
Grossman, a foremost expert on leadership and communication, outlines the many benefits to building trust, including research that points to more trustworthy public companies outperforming their peers and retaining more productive and engaged employees.
"It makes sense that employees are less productive when they don't feel trusted – or when they don't have trust in their bosses," Grossman said. "Many of the organizations I've worked with in recent years have seen this firsthand. Building trust is not just good for employees; it's good for business."
The new eBook outlines the key traits leaders should focus on to shore up trust, including practical advice on a myriad of trust-related topics, including:
- How to act in more authentic ways, consistent with the purpose and values of the company
- Guidance for how to be a more transparent leader
- Tips for better listening to employee needs and wants
- The best ways to become a better, more engaging communicator
- How to build a stronger sense of community and culture that your employees genuinely appreciate, respect and brag about
- Thoughts on how you can establish your leadership team as a genuinely trusted, respected voice within your organization
Download a free copy of the eBook here.
About The Grossman Group
The Grossman Group is an award-winning Chicago-based communications consultancy focusing on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communication. A certified diversity supplier, The Grossman Group works closely with Fortune 500 companies and other organizations including Allstate, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Kaiser Permanente, Lockheed Martin and Novartis, among others.
About David Grossman
A leading consultant, speaker and author, David Grossman ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP is one of America's foremost authorities on communication and leadership inside organizations. He is Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group. A source to media, David provides expert commentary and analysis on employee and leadership issues. He's been featured on "NBC Nightly News," WSJ.com, Today.com, in the Chicago Tribune, the World Economic Forum, LA Times, and CBS MoneyWatch, among others. His latest award-winning book, "Heart First: Lasting Leader Lessons from a Year that Changed Everything" features interviews with 30+ leaders inside a variety of organizations, each of whom share extraordinarily candid insights and unique leadership lessons.
