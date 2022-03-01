CCAB Launches California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Compliance Platform

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Circulation Audit Board (CCAB) - the Canadian division of global assurance provider BPA Worldwide (BPA) - has launched JumpStart, a new program to help companies evaluate compliance to the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). The program identifies and remediates organizations' compliance gaps and ultimately communicates compliance under CCPA with customers, partners, users, and regulatory agencies.

"Organizations of all sizes are facing increasingly complex data privacy laws in many jurisdictions around the world," noted CCAB's Vice President Tim Peel. "Ensuring compliance to California's privacy laws – arguably the most stringent data privacy legislation in North America - allows organizations to operate soundly when processing data of residents of California. Many organizations outside of California, including Canadian-based companies, conducting business with residents of California need to be compliant or face fines."

While CCPA is a California law and covers residents of the state, Peel added, organizations handling data of residents from other states will be well served by being compliant under CCPA as one of the first and most comprehensive recent US state privacy laws.

Using technology and processes from SafeGuard Privacy – an industry-leading technology company focused on data privacy, BPA has created an efficient and cost-effective process to attain and promote compliance under CCPA. This service allows participants to:

Assess organizational privacy status

Clearly map a path to compliance with all regulations, including step-by-step and easy-to-use language to achieve compliance

Standardize compliance across multi-jurisdictional data privacy programs

Maintain compliance on one central platform

As part of every compliance engagement, participants have access to the SafeGuard Privacy platform software used to conduct the accreditation and can continue to manage compliance on the platform following the BPA accreditation. If new laws are introduced or the existing statute is amended, participants will be alerted to changes and prompted to update their responses and practice as necessary.

"This program provides companies not only with a quick, easy, cost-effective way to jumpstart their compliance, but to be able to build on and maintain compliance moving forward as the privacy laws are added to and changed," said Richy Glassberg, CEO of SafeGuard Privacy. "We are honored to partner with CCAB and BPA to provide companies the support they need."

In addition to the certificates of compliance awarded by CCAB/BPA to organizations that are compliant under CCPA, participants can further benefit by sharing their assessments on the platform with other partners requesting proof of compliance to CCPA. Each certified publishing member participating in JumpStart will also benefit with the certification being added to their CCAB Brand Reports.

"After consulting a host of organizations serving consumers in California and throughout the US, it became clear that a turnkey service offering at a cost-effective rate and offering plain-English solutions was needed to help participants become compliant under CCPA," Peel said. "Furthermore, a compliance report provided by CCAB/BPA, coupled with real-time assessments, will allow participants to demonstrate compliance with customers, partners, users, and regulators. In an era of ever-broadening rules and onerous fines, proving compliancy is a required currency when transacting with consumer data."

BPAWorldwide is in the business of providing assurance. For more than 90 years, as a not-for-profit assurance provider, BPA was originally created by media buyers and media owners to audit audience claims used in the buying and selling of advertising. Headquartered in Shelton, CT, the Canadian division is based in Toronto and operates as CCAB. Membership under the traditional offering of auditing print and digital media are conducted in close to 20 countries in accordance with standards established by the board of BPA Worldwide. Under its BPA iCompli brand offering, compliance is checked to defined standards set by external organizations or legislation, including data protection and verification of technology, ad server and privacy claims.

Founded in 2018 by technology and privacy experts, SafeGuardPrivacy offers the first platform for comprehensive privacy compliance management and collaboration. A key feature of the platform is its comprehensive and independent assessments that evaluate a company's privacy programs and guides them on their path to compliance. Its workflow management and governance tools, including policy wizards, training, secure document storage, real-time reporting, and true auditing features empower businesses with everything they need to mitigate risk and demonstrate compliance -- all while saving time and money. In addition, The Vendor Compliance Hub solves the industry RFI process, making it easy for vendors to demonstrate privacy compliance to their partners and mitigate third-party liability. For more information, visit www.safeguardprivacy.com.

