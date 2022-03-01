Corporate Carbon-Neutral Strategies Set to Create New Revenue Streams for Companies

Development of new carbon regulatory frameworks will impact the global decarbonization goals and promote transparent messaging

SAN ANTONIO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Visionary Innovation Group's recent analysis of global carbon regulatory trends reveals that new regulatory frameworks and the expansion of environmentally responsible consumers will foster the adoption of innovative, carbon-neutral strategies in top-tier companies. Governments are committed to reducing carbon emissions, and today's consumers are more environmentally conscious.

Global companies can significantly decrease their costs and boost their profitability by reducing excessive carbon emissions, lowering taxes, and leveraging advanced tools such as carbon capture and reuse technology. On the consumer side, this will benefit their reputation management goals. To communicate this effectively, having a clear message on delivering greener products and carbon emission levels will be crucial to succeeding under these new regulatory schemes.

"To meet their commitments to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, most governments are taking stricter measures to reduce carbon emissions, with some introducing regulations, such as a carbon tax, that encourage companies to transform their supply chain to reduce their impact," noted Typhanie Esmiol, Consulting Analyst, TechVision, Frost & Sullivan. "Among customers, environmental and climate concerns are more important than ever, and sustainability now competes with conventional factors, such as price and brand. Companies must effectively communicate their efforts on achieving their climate footprint and carbon-reduction goals to satisfy customers."

Esmiol added: "Corporations can give value to emissions from their manufacturing processes by converting carbon into products or materials. Leveraging carbon capture and reuse technology allows corporations to gain a competitive advantage by reducing emissions while providing greener products and saving costs."

Leading companies worldwide can leverage these emerging technologies to generate new revenues while reducing their footprint. However, to take advantage of the carbon-neutral strategies growth opportunities, companies need to focus on:

Satellite Imagery Technology for Climate Impact Identification: Companies must analyze their entire supply chain to detect their carbon emissions from uncontrolled operations and identify their environmental impact by leveraging advanced satellite imagery technology.

Carbon Capture and Reuse Technology for Turning CO2 into New Products and Materials: Companies should adopt technologies that will enable them to gain a competitive advantage by turning CO2 into valuable materials while reducing their costs and carbon footprint.

Carbon Footprint Transparency to Influence the Decision-making Process: Businesses must transparently communicate details of their climate footprint, actions, and achievements in reducing carbon emissions.

Growth Opportunities for Carbon Neutrality Strategies is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's global 360-degree research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

