NEW RESEARCH SHEDS LIGHT ON ELECTRIC VEHICLE SUPPLY EQUIPMENT IMPLEMENTATION

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuels Institute today released a new study to better understand what elements of past or existing programs were most supportive of the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) market development.
The report, Policies for electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Deployment, was developed by reviewing and evaluating the market influence of nearly 500 different policies and incentives, studying their influence on market development from a data-driven perspective as well as from the perspective of key stakeholders.
"This report offers valuable lessons that can be leveraged to better inform the design and implementation of new programs that seek to build out EVSE infrastructure," states John Eichberger, Executive Director of Fuels Institute.
The report found the following:
- Funding and/or regulatory programs were found to have a positive influence on EVSE market development, especially when several programs were implemented within the same market.
- Public funding, with rebates and incentives managed at the state level, may be responsible for as much as 26% of the difference in EVSE installations between markets with and without such funding.
- Programs with flexibility, clear guidance and simplicity, that set actionable goals, were found to support EVSE market development by helping to align public and private efforts, increase coordination between agencies and jurisdictions, and stimulate investment.
- Regulatory programs addressing climate change or air quality and emissions were found in markets with some of the highest levels of EVSE market development.
- Policies that allow charger hosts to resell electricity without being considered a public utility result in markets with higher levels of EVSE market development, as do markets with utility make-ready programs, EV-focused utility rates and incentives.
This study was developed alongside experts at global consultancy ICF. "In the midst of an EV surge, deploying charging infrastructure to support the boom is both a priority and a complex challenge," said Jonathan Norris, Lead Transportation and Energy Consultant at ICF. "The best practices highlighted by our analysis can help governments, utilities and businesses across the country make the most of funding to help develop the EV charging market."
The Fuels Institute was founded by NACS in 2013, is a non-profit research-oriented think tank that evaluates market issues related to vehicles and the fuels that power them, incorporating the perspective of diverse stakeholders to develop and publish peer-reviewed, comprehensive, fact-based research projects. The Fuels Institute is a non-biased organization that does not advocate.
Media Contact:
Marjorie Kass
mkass@fuelsinstitute.org
703.518.7973
SOURCE Fuels Institute
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.