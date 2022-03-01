Dreams Fertility Opens in Palm Springs to Make Patients' Baby Dreams Come True

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreams Fertility is pleased to announce the opening of its clinic in Palm Springs, California, providing distinguished fertility treatment to patients across the Coachella Valley, Riverside, San Bernardino and Kern Counties, or as a destination for patients across the United States and internationally. Co-founded by Medical Director, Dr. Joel Batzofin and Partner Physician, Dr. Luis Murrain, Dreams Fertility delivers specialized and comprehensive fertility treatment to solve even the most complex cases, including a strong focus on LGBTQ fertility care and unique male specific challenges.

Dreams Fertility was founded on the belief that one model does not fit all and holistic fertility care is essential to make patients' baby Dreams come true. With integrity, honesty, and transparency standing at the core of its values, Dreams Fertility goes beyond gimmicky pricing and empty promises to provide high-quality fertility care led by high-powered physicians. Dreams Fertility is proud to offer a comprehensive suite of services such as genetic testing, egg freezing and more, with a strong emphasis on LGBTQ+ fertility care to achieve family planning goals. The clinic also specializes in third-party fertility treatment including sperm and egg donation, embryo donation and gestational surrogacy.

Dreams Fertility Co-founder and Medical Director, Dr. Joel Batzofin, MD, FACOG is a Harvard-trained expert and is double board-certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Obstetrics and Gynecology. He also completed a second fellowship in Reproductive Andrology and Male Infertility, giving him the ability to problem solve for male related fertility factors. With specialties in third-party reproduction, the diagnosis and treatment of polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis, and immunological issues related to infertility, Dr. Batzofin brings a wide range of expertise into his relationships with patients to achieve their dreams of building a family.

"As a husband, father, and grandfather, I'm incredibly proud to help patients on their fertility journey to build the family of their dreams," said Dr. Joel Batzofin, Co-founder and Medical Director of Dreams Fertility. "As a professional in the space, my ultimate goal is to make the entire fertility treatment experience both seamless and rewarding for parents-to-be. We are thrilled to be able to offer our expertise and the Dreams Fertility experience in Palm Springs, a fantastic location to realize your family dreams whether a local resident or traveling from afar."

With a specialty in Reproductive Genetics, Co-founder and Partner Physician, Dr. Luis Murrain, DO, FACOG, FACMG, is double boarded in both Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Genetics. Dr. Murrain was inspired to join the fertility sector of women's reproductive health from his previous work with children with genetic disorders. From this experience, he decided to help create Dreams Fertility to offer an approach to fertility care which not only includes the traditional assessment and treatment of fertility patients, but also incorporates taking into account the individual genetic factors affecting fertility for each patient and their intended children. Dr. Murrain received the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists award for Special Excellence in Endoscopic Procedures and has more than 15 years of experience focused on helping patients with infertility achieve their family-building goals. He has helped with establishing and expanding several genetics and fertility centers recognized globally.

"From my previous experience working with children with genetic disorders, I knew I had two ways to help these children. I could either explore the pediatric route or I could counsel and test the parents to minimize the risk of children being born with a disorder," said Dr. Luis Murrain, Co-founder and partner physician of Dreams Fertility. "I am incredibly passionate about the reproductive genetics field and I am excited to bring my knowledge in the space to Dreams Fertility."

The Dreams Fertility Palm Springs clinic is located at 555 E. Tachevah Dr. Suite 3W -101, Palm Springs, CA 92262. Dreams Fertility serves local fertility patients in the cities of Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Riverside, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio, Coachella, Moreno Valley, Bakersfield, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Loma Linda, Redlands and other surrounding cities. Dreams Fertility also serves as a renowned destination for patients looking to travel for treatment. For more information about Dreams Fertility, visit dreamsfertility.com.

About Dreams Fertility:

