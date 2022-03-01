Tom Gledhill Takes on Vice President of Sales Position at Mortgage Lender Veritas Funding, Effective March 1, 2022

MIDVALE, Utah, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Gledhill has been promoted to Vice President (VP) of Sales at Salt Lake City-based mortgage lender Veritas Funding. Mr. Gledhill currently serves as the company's Regional Manager, but will assume his new position effective March 1, 2022. Mr. Gledhill will be tasked with the continued growth of sales and recruitment for the lender.

"Tom will bring energy, ideas, innovation, and an extensive knowledge base to our growing sales team," said Veritas Funding CEO Bryce Long.

"Veritas is a progressive and growth-oriented company. I'm excited to be a part of our expanding footprint," said Mr. Gledhill.

About Tom Gledhill

With over 25 years of experience, Tom Gledhill is a selfless leader, a resilient businessman, and a true mortgage industry expert. Outside of his career, Mr. Gledhill is a family man who can often be found spending time with his wife and four children, golfing, or traveling.

About Veritas Funding

Veritas Funding is a national mortgage lender based in Salt Lake City, UT. Founded in 2004, the company is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac 'seller/servicer' who provides a broad range of loan products to borrowers across the U.S. For more information, please contact Kadee Duclos at 330875@email4pr.com or 801-915-9777.

