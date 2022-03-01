Former FDA Chief, Scott Gottlieb, to Keynote The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360), May 22-26

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Innovation Company (thINc) announced today that former FDA Commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, will keynote its flagship event, The Healthcare Innovation Congress (thINc360), May 22-26, at the Baltimore Inner Harbor Hotel.

Dr. Gottlieb, who served as the 23rd Commissioner of the FDA is a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a partner at the venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates. Previously, Dr. Gottlieb served as the FDA's Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs and before that, as a Senior Adviser to the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, where he helped advance policies to improve healthcare quality and promote the effective use of new medical technologies. He most recently authored The New York Times bestseller, Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic.

At thINc360, Dr. Gottlieb will deliver a keynote address on "What Does Healthcare Innovation Look Like in A Post-Pandemic Era?" He will share his perspectives on how to prepare healthcare executives for the next pandemic, investments in data and technology, how to make a meaningful impact on care delivery, and priorities for 2023 and beyond.

"We are honored to have healthcare visionary, Dr. Gottlieb, keynote at thINc360, which focuses on the path to healthcare transformation and innovation. Our cross-sector attendees will find his insights on innovative approaches to improving health outcomes and reshaping care delivery, extremely valuable," said Benny DiCecca, CEO, thINc.

The thINc360 event, which convenes leaders from across the healthcare ecosystem – health plan, provider, employer, life sciences, policy, and think tank organizations, among others – includes a strategic keynote program, more than 150 breakout sessions, 200 speakers, and 12 comprehensive tracks focused on addressing critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing healthcare leaders today and implementing innovative strategies to transform care. The 2022 Congress is focused on driving healthcare forward, bringing together a broad spectrum of stakeholders to accelerate innovation and transformation by improving patient health and well-being, closing care gaps, containing rising healthcare costs, and moving towards value-based care.

About thINc360

thINc360 gathers healthcare and employer leaders for the year's most prominent industry event. Focused on delivering impactful content and creating meaningful connections amongst attendees, thINc360 creates a unique forum that inspires innovation to move healthcare forward. thINC360 will take place on May 22-26, 2022, at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor, MD. Prospective attendees can learn more and register at https://bit.ly/thINc360

About The Healthcare Innovation Company (thINc)

The Healthcare Innovation Company (thINc) develops content that keeps healthcare executives engaged and informed. By delivering timely content through its live events, webinars, and additional digital offerings, thINc is a catalyst for change for today's healthcare organizations, providing them with insights and recommendations to make better business decisions, contain costs, and deliver better care for the populations and markets they serve. Visit www.thinc360.com to learn more.

