Yaana Launches New Capabilities to Offer Deep Analytics of IoT Mobile Roaming Traffic to Increase Profitability

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaana Solutions, a leading provider of intelligent analytics solutions for mobile operators and groups, today announced the release of a new suite of features designed for analytics and monetization of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications commercial deals for Internet of Things (IoT) within the NeuString Roaming Analytics solution. The NeuString Analytics platform already supports the most advanced commercial modelling within wholesale discount roaming agreements, and the launch of M2M support further extends its capabilities to manage and analyze the full scope of the mobile wholesale business.

Mobile operators globally are finding it challenging to monetize IoT connections because of the limitations imposed by commercial agreements as well as the complexity that surrounds them. This new set of NeuString Analytics platform features provides a fully integrated financial analysis and control of differentiated data pricing adding a range of new commercial modelling specific to the IoT business. This adds M2M commercial deals into NeuString Analytics' Deal life cycle management, where the initial business case is used and applied for negotiation, contract creation, monitoring, and reporting through to settlement.

The M2M module provides Yaana Solutions' customers access to an integrated financial optimization and control within the NeuString Roaming Analytics platform, including:

Identification and segmentation of IoT traffic

o Provide flexible and configurable data segmentation at general or partner-specific levels

o Perform retrospective device level analysis of usage patterns

o Accurately segment based on usage

New and specific IoT/M2M commercial modelling

o Differentiated segment-based pricing

o Per device-based pricing

o Usage-based pricing

What-if analysis

o Simulation of segmented pricing and business case creation

o Comparative analysis for different pricing scenarios and changing roaming patterns

o Actionable insights into your M2M commercial deals and identify anomalies with descriptive analytics

Integration with standard wholesale business

o Full insight and inclusion into financial tracking, control, and reporting

o Automatically capture and include M2M pricing within the automatic contract generation

o Integration of M2M settlements as part of the standard agreement settlement flow.

The characteristics of the IoT business models differ significantly from standard roaming data traffic-based business models. While the concept of the models may be simple, the access to relevant data and the analysis is not. The level of detail that is required to perform the accurate analysis is high, as are the volumes. NeuString Analytics is designed to manage this complexity and to provide actionable information to commercial managers. IoT is a natural extension of the Yaana NeuString Roaming Analytics platform for a large number of major groups and operators globally using the services actively.

Within weeks of launch, Yaana Solutions has already seen a very high adoption within its client base committing to adding M2M capabilities to their existing NeuString services. "Our customers are seeing tremendous value in the new M2M module by upgrading their existing solution. The biggest driver is to monetize the IoT traffic with the already existing digital workflow," said Ms. Eva Gildum, Vice President at Yaana Solutions.

About Yaana Solutions

Yaana Solutions is a leading global provider of a wide range of intelligent analytics solutions including accurate data retention, big-data search and disclosure, and advanced security and application-specific analytics. Our solutions offer our customers a cost-effective path to address the complexities related to data analytics in the rapidly evolving information communications and cloud markets worldwide. For more information, contact Yaana at info@yaana.com or visit www.yaana.com.

