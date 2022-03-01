BERNINA of America Introduces BERNINA 590 Crystal Edition Machine

AURORA, Ill., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to unveil their newest machine, the BERNINA 590 Crystal Edition. The special edition machine comes equipped with the new BERNINA Smart Drive Technology Embroidery Module and an exceptional Gift with Purchase package valuing up to $4,460.
"We are excited to introduce the new BERNINA 590 Crystal Edition machine to our customers," said Paul Ashworth, President and CEO of BERNINA of America. "The BERNINA 590 Crystal Edition is perfect for anyone who missed out on purchasing the BERNINA 880 PLUS and the BERNINA 770 PLUS Crystal Edition machines last year. Paired with the exquisite Gift with Purchase package, this new machine is not only a great value, but will help ensure everything you create shines bright."
Each limited-edition BERNINA 590 Crystal Edition machine is adorned with genuine Swarovski crystals that will add an extra sparkle to each creation. All B590 Crystal Edition machines feature the new BERNINA Smart Drive Technology Embroidery Module M that elevates your embroidery experience with enhanced stitch quality and quieter, smoother movement. To add even more shimmer, each purchase will include the BERNINA Crystal Edition Embroidery Bundle and free gifts with purchase. The BERNINA 590 Crystal Edition is priced at $8,199 MSRP.
For more information on BERNINA of America, please visit bernina.com
About BERNINA
BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA's blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer. Follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. BERNINA's sister machine, bernette, can be found on Instagram. You can also find helpful tips and tutorials for every skill level on BERNINA's Blog, WeAllSew.
Media Contact
Tyler Rabel
Two by Four
330727@email4pr.com
(312) 382-0100
SOURCE BERNINA of America
