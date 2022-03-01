New Report from RAVE Reviews Reveals the Top Breweries in the Southwest for 2022

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, an independent, reader-supported website, has published its 2022 list of the top breweries in the Southwestern US, and it includes 30 fantastic watering holes. You can view the complete list on RAVE's website.
Beer drinkers out west have been kicking back with a cold one ever since the mid-19th century when brewmasters from all over the world immigrated here and set up shop. Beer lends itself perfectly to the local cuisine in these parts, and many taprooms have impressive pub menus to accompany whatever is on tap.
Using a 20-point scale for factors like nostalgia, popularity, cult following, destination, and scarcity, RAVE's list includes top breweries from Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma.
If you're ready to take a beer-tasting road trip through the great American Southwest, this list will serve as your guide. This year's winners include:
- Arizona Wilderness Brewing: Gilbert, Arizona
- Peticolas Brewing Company: Dallas, Texas
- Turtle Mountain Brewing Company: Rio Rancho, New Mexico
- Superstition Meadery: Prescott, Arizona
- La Cumbre Brewing: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Guadalupe Brewing Company: New Braunfels, Texas
- OHSO Brewery: Phoenix, Arizona
- Dragoon Brewing Company: Tucson, Arizona
- Iron Monk Brewing Company: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Four Peaks Brewing Company: Tempe, Arizona
- Jester King Brewery: Austin, Texas
- Cowtown Brewing Company: Fort Worth, Texas
- Huss Brewing Company: Tempe, Arizona
- Santa Fe Brewing Company: Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Three Rivers Brewery: Farmington, New Mexico
- Mother Road Brewing Company: Flagstaff, Arizona
- Spotted Dog Brewery: Mesilla, New Mexico
- Historic Brewing Company: Flagstaff, Arizona
- Sierra Blanca Brewing Company: Moriarty, New Mexico
- Milton's Brewing: Carlsbad, New Mexico
- Stonecloud Brewing Company: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Roughtail Brewing Company: Midwest City, Oklahoma
- Prairie Artisan Ales: McAlester, Oklahoma
- Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Anthem Brewing Company: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Austin Beer Garden Brewing Company: Austin, Texas
- Bathtub Row Brewing Company: Los Alamos, New Mexico
- Saint Arnold Brewing Company: Houston, Texas
- Freetail Brewing Company: San Antonio, Texas
- Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling: San Antonio, Texas
To read further details about each of these exceptional breweries, check out 30 Best Breweries of the American Southwest 2022 for the full report, which includes links to each taproom.
RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.
Questions? Contact:
Jack Kelle, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews
Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/
Phone: 423-653-7484
Email: 330626@email4pr.com
SOURCE RAVE Reviews
