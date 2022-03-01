ñol

New Report from RAVE Reviews Reveals the Top Breweries in the Southwest for 2022

by PRNewswire
March 1, 2022 8:44 AM | 3 min read

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAVE Reviews, an independent, reader-supported website, has published its 2022 list of the top breweries in the Southwestern US, and it includes 30 fantastic watering holes. You can view the complete list on RAVE's website.

Beer drinkers out west have been kicking back with a cold one ever since the mid-19th century when brewmasters from all over the world immigrated here and set up shop. Beer lends itself perfectly to the local cuisine in these parts, and many taprooms have impressive pub menus to accompany whatever is on tap.

Using a 20-point scale for factors like nostalgia, popularity, cult following, destination, and scarcity, RAVE's list includes top breweries from Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma.

If you're ready to take a beer-tasting road trip through the great American Southwest, this list will serve as your guide. This year's winners include:

  1. Arizona Wilderness Brewing: Gilbert, Arizona
  2. Peticolas Brewing Company: Dallas, Texas
  3. Turtle Mountain Brewing Company: Rio Rancho, New Mexico
  4. Superstition Meadery: Prescott, Arizona
  5. La Cumbre Brewing: Albuquerque, New Mexico
  6. Guadalupe Brewing Company: New Braunfels, Texas
  7. OHSO Brewery: Phoenix, Arizona
  8. Dragoon Brewing Company: Tucson, Arizona
  9. Iron Monk Brewing Company: Stillwater, Oklahoma
  10. Four Peaks Brewing Company: Tempe, Arizona
  11. Jester King Brewery: Austin, Texas
  12. Cowtown Brewing Company: Fort Worth, Texas
  13. Huss Brewing Company: Tempe, Arizona
  14. Santa Fe Brewing Company: Santa Fe, New Mexico
  15. Three Rivers Brewery: Farmington, New Mexico
  16. Mother Road Brewing Company: Flagstaff, Arizona
  17. Spotted Dog Brewery: Mesilla, New Mexico
  18. Historic Brewing Company: Flagstaff, Arizona
  19. Sierra Blanca Brewing Company: Moriarty, New Mexico
  20. Milton's Brewing: Carlsbad, New Mexico
  21. Stonecloud Brewing Company: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  22. Roughtail Brewing Company: Midwest City, Oklahoma
  23. Prairie Artisan Ales: McAlester, Oklahoma
  24. Dead Armadillo Craft Brewing: Tulsa, Oklahoma
  25. Anthem Brewing Company: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  26. Austin Beer Garden Brewing Company: Austin, Texas
  27. Bathtub Row Brewing Company: Los Alamos, New Mexico
  28. Saint Arnold Brewing Company: Houston, Texas
  29. Freetail Brewing Company: San Antonio, Texas
  30. Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling: San Antonio, Texas

To read further details about each of these exceptional breweries, check out 30 Best Breweries of the American Southwest 2022 for the full report, which includes links to each taproom.

RAVE Reviews is an authoritative and entertaining guide for consumer goods, entertainment, and travel. It's not a product review site or a lifestyle magazine. But if those two met on an online dating site, nine months later, you'd have RAVE Reviews.

Questions? Contact:
Jack Kelle, Marketing and Creative Manager, RAVE Reviews
Web: http://www.ravereviews.org/ 
Phone: 423-653-7484
Email: 330626@email4pr.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-from-rave-reviews-reveals-the-top-breweries-in-the-southwest-for-2022-301490714.html

SOURCE RAVE Reviews

