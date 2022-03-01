Dr. Travis Langley Releases Second Edition of Acclaimed Book BATMAN AND PSYCHOLOGY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turner Publishing Company announced today the release of BATMAN AND PSYCHOLOGY: A DARK AND STORMY KNIGHT (2ND EDITION) by distinguished professor of psychology Dr. Travis Langley.

BATMAN AND PSYCHOLOGY: A DARK AND STORMY KNIGHT was named #2 in Book Authority's "100 Best PTSD Books of All Time." Now, Dr. Langley is releasing a new edition of his acclaimed bestseller complete with never-before-seen chapters and updated information throughout.

BATMAN AND PSYCHOLOGY (2ND EDITION) shares fresh insights and truths about human nature by investigating Batman, one of the world's most compelling and enduring characters since his debut in 1939. In his foreword to BATMAN AND PSYCHOLOGY (2ND EDITION), Bat-Films Executive Producer Michael Uslan calls the book, "Scholarly and insightful...A fascinating, entertaining, and educational read." Comic book writer and editor Dennis O'Neil wrote an introduction for the book, and says, "It is a terrific book. It serves as a witty and absolutely clear introduction to psychology."

For more than a decade, Dr. Langley's expert insight on the intersection of pop culture and psychology has made him a prominent contributor for Comic-Con and documentaries with AMC and Hulu. He has also appeared in The New York Times, Fortune, Wired, The Boston Globe, The Guardian, and elsewhere. Dr. Langley's blog, "Beyond Heroes and Villains," is hosted by Psychology Today.

BATMAN AND PSYCHOLOGY: A DARK AND STORMY KNIGHT (2ND EDITION) will be available everywhere books are sold March 1, 2022.

About Turner Publishing Company:

Founded in 1985, Turner Publishing Company is an award-winning independent publisher based in Nashville, Tennessee, that currently publishes more than 5,000 titles. It has been named five times to Publisher Weekly's Fastest Growing Publishers List. https://www.turnerpublishing.com/

