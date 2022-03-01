Swag Golf Expands Fashion Offerings with Premium Spring 2022 Apparel Collection

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swag Golf, the premium, limited-edition golf accessory, equipment, and apparel company, is gearing up for the launch of the company's Spring 2022 apparel collection. The first comprehensive fashion offering from Swag, the line offers trendy apparel options and headcover designs that are full of Swag's signature attitude. Last year, the company inked a deal with Saks as the first-available e-commerce partner for the apparel and the exclusive online carrier of the line's headcovers. The limited-quantity collection is now available.

Swag has rapidly expanded its offers to meet the needs of its growing fanbase - since sharing its first headcover with the golfers in 2018, the company is deepening its apparel offerings with the launch of its Spring 2022 collection. The line will feature uniquely designed apparel, headwear, and golf headcovers, including never before seen headcovers in highly limited quantities. The rapid growth of Swag signals the void in the golf market for updated apparel, accessory, and equipment options as the sport of golf continues to modernize with an influx of younger players.

"Swag is all about expressing yourself in bold ways, and the response to our headcover designs has been incredibly enthusiastic. As golfers look for new ways to show their swag on and off the course, the expansion of our apparel offering represents a natural opportunity for us to better serve our current and future fans. We're excited to work with Saks for its initial debut," said Nick Venson, founder and chief executive officer, Swag Golf.

First available at Saks, Swag's premium apparel is designed to align with the brand's signature visual style and provide a modern take on golf fashion, including items with Swag icons "The King of Swag" and "Swag Skull" and the popular tagline "Don't Give A Putt™." As golf fashion continues to modernize and golfers continue to evolve, Swag fills the need for bold style with a new perspective.

About Swag Golf

Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill, Swag Golf has been producing precision milled putters, unparalleled headcovers, accessories and apparel since its inception in 2018. With a Don't Give A Putt™ attitude, Swag has built a reputation for high-end precision and continues to be one of the most sought-after companies in the golf space. With a typical sell-out time of 60 seconds, Swag has a loyal following and continues to expand its presence in the golf community and beyond. The company has several high-profile partnerships, LPGA professional Anna Nordqvist, Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac and skateboarding icon Eric Koston. Licensing agreements include MLB, Kraft-Heinz, WWE, Capcom, Topps, Vienna Beef, and more.

