Reboot & Co.™ Debuts Clothing Line, 'Reboot Recreation' at Launch Event at W Aspen

PENSACOLA, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Created with the purpose of "rebooting" one's life, lifestyle brand Reboot & Co. debuted its 'Reboot Recreation' collection at an event on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Aspen, Colorado. Held at the W Aspen, the après ski event showcased the brand's comfortable, simplistic and high-end quality pieces that speak to the active consumer. Reboot & Co.'s founders personally welcomed guests and spoke about the brand's inspiration and pathway to this anticipated launch.

VIP guests enjoyed stunning 360-degree mountain views from the hotel's chic Wet Deck rooftop. A Reboot Recreation pop-up shop housed signature pieces from the collection, including the Capsule Hoodie and Sweatpants, loungewear sets, and silk boxing shorts that guests could peruse and purchase on site.

The après ski event segued into a stunning sunset ambiance with the sounds of internationally acclaimed DJ Swaylo. Guests enjoyed light bites and sipped on signature Reboot Refresher cocktails, as well as selections from the Mila Wines portfolio. As an added element, those in attendance could enjoy a photo booth experience from SocialLight. Each guest personally received a swag bag that featured ski balm and a Reboot & Co. branded hat.

The Reboot Recreation line consists of luxury "sportswear" pieces that can be lived in with comfort and style. Signature pieces include:

The Capsule Hoodie, a heavyweight cotton loopback French terry that can be worn year-round with a "rebooted" retro-fit ($198)

The Capsule Sweatpants, also a heavyweight cotton loopback French terry that can be worn year-round, with a relaxed fit tapering at the calf ($156)

The Boxing Short, constructed in 100% silk charmeuse and featuring a slightly high-waisted fit for the ring or the street ($218)

The Women's Loungewear Set, available only as a top and bottom set, featuring modal spandex, soft to the touch and breathable with moisture-wicking properties ($188)

The Capsule T-Shirt, oversized and with a boxy fit for comfort, and made of 100% cotton ($80)

Women's Sports Bra, featuring athletic compression fabric with 4-way stretch ($76)

Women's Leggings, featuring athletic compression fabric with 4-way stretch ($108)

The Reboot Recreation collection will be available for purchase at rebootandco.com on March 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. EST.

Founded in Pensacola, Florida, the company's tagline, "Love You, Mean It™" embodies life's many chapters and "reboots." Reboot & Co. reimagines fashion essentials inspired by a life of travel, and this vision trickles into all the company's endeavors, including its past wellness Reboot Retreat held on the beaches of Florida's Gulf Coast. A second Reboot Retreat, planned for April 21-24, 2022, will continue its mission to refresh, revitalize, and reboot the mind, body, and soul of its guests.

"The positive feedback from guests was overwhelming," said co-founder and creative director, Bryce Clayton. "Reboot Recreation made a resounding impact with our clientele, who commended the brand for its relatability and modernity. We look forward to Reboot & Co.'s continued success as a premier lifestyle brand and delivering quality merchandise tailored to our customers' active lifestyles."

"Debuting this collection in Aspen holds special meaning for our company, as the destination of Aspen has long served as inspiration for the Reboot & Co. brand," added Addie Murdoch, co-founder of Reboot & Co. "Aspen embodies so much of what our brand is about: a spirited, spontaneous approach to life's adventures, both big and small."

Reboot & Co. is planning a second release of clothing for August 2022 that will move the brand into ready-to-wear styles.

About Reboot & Co.: Relax. Reset. Reboot. Reboot & Co. reimagines fashion essentials inspired by a life of travel. Encompassing comfort and style, its tagline, "Love You, Mean It™" invites brand enthusiasts to live intentionally and take moments to pause, discover little joys, or embark on big adventures. Recognizing that fashion, philanthropy, wellness, food, and travel allow for opportunities to "reboot," these areas of focus serve as pillars for Reboot and Co. and have given the company shape as it continues to pave the way as a hospitality architect. Reboot & Co. is a family-owned business founded in Pensacola, Florida and was conceived as the founding family members were all embarking on new adventures together. For more information, visit rebootandco.com.

