ODBF PLEDGE CHALLENGE ANNOUNCES ITS 2022 RECIPIENTS

LOCAL CHARITIES RECEIVE SUPPORT FOR ESSENTIAL PROGRAMS

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - ODBF is proud to announce its recipient charities for the ODBF Pledge Challenge and to begin its fundraising in support of these essential local programs.

The ODBF Pledge Challenge is the foundation's annual summer campaign which raises funds for local charities who are providing essential programs and services to thousands of people in Ottawa. Beginning on March 1 through to June 30 funds will be raised for Cornerstone Housing for Women, Ottawa Anglican Day Programs (including St. Luke's Table, The Well and Centre 454), and Shelter Movers Ottawa.

How your donation will help…

Cornerstone Housing for Women provides emergency shelter and supportive housing for a diversity of women. Services are offered in an environment which promotes dignity and a sense of hope. They are committed to public education and advocacy, and strive to increase safe, supportive housing and to end homelessness. Funds will specifically go to the Housing Improvement and Upkeep Enrichment Project that will help Cornerstone Housing for Women invest in reinvigorating their infrastructure and strengthening their community with safe, dignified, and clean housing for women that live in their four supportive housing residences. Their residences support 110 women a day, 3 meals a day, and a community of support. Over the last two years of this pandemic, Cornerstone has seen a major need for pest control, unit cleaning, and an entire refresh of their building common spaces and landscaping. This pandemic has been especially difficult on women's wellness and mental health resulting in an even more increased need for emergency shelter and supportive housing.

St. Luke's Table has merged with two other programs run by St. Luke's Anglican Church, The Well and Centre 454, and together are now called Ottawa Anglican Day Programs. The program aims to improve personal and mental health by providing a safe, supportive environment and/or practical assistance, for anyone who may find it difficult to integrate with society due to poverty, illness and/or under-developed life skills. Formerly the St Luke's Lunch Club and Drop in Centre, the centre was an outreach of St. Luke's Anglican Church since 1983 as a community service designed for the homeless or those at risk of homelessness and people living in rooming houses. The day program provides nourishing meals and mental health and addictions counsellors as well as a nurse are available to participants. They also offer a seasonal bike clinic, weekly sewing clinic, and access to a phone and a computer.

Shelter Movers is a national, volunteer-powered charitable organization providing moving and storage services at no cost to women and children fleeing abuse. Shelter Movers is the only service of its kind in Canada and since 2016 they have completed over 3,400 moves, transitioning women and their children to lives free of abuse. Shelter Movers Ottawa currently serves an approximate 100km radius from Ottawa centre and in 2022 they will extend their services to 200km to include areas such as Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry, Leeds & Grenville, and Lanark. The support from ODBF will help with the initial establishment of a local volunteer team, storage space, security services and vehicle rentals.

Donations can be made online at ODBF.CA or by texting ODBF to (613)-703-5852.

ABOUT: ODBF.CA (OTTAWA DRAGON BOAT FOUNDATION)

Established to focus on philanthropic efforts in the local community, the foundation has raised $5 million in support of 65 local charities and is a recipient of the Association of Fundraising Professionals' Ottawa Chapter Outstanding Philanthropic Group in 2018.

