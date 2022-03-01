Inflectra Launches Its Virtual Learning Platform

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflectra - a leading maker of IT Software Lifecycle Management Solutions announced the launch of its Virtual Learning and Certification Platform - Inflectra Campus. Inflectra Campus hosts a series of on-demand courses for its most popular platforms: SpiraPlan, KronoDesk, and Rapise. In addition, the vision for Inflectra Campus is to make it the leading training and certification hub for Quality Assurance, Test & Requirements Management, Test Automation, IT Risk management, Agile, DevOps, and Project Management.
Through a series of in-depth courses, classes, practicums, and certification tests, Inflectra Campus will boost its users' job prospects, promote the mastery of industry best practices, develop highly marketable skills, and help tech professionals to become industry leaders.
Curated by Dr. Sriram Rajagopalan, Inflectra Campus bridges the knowledge gap for the many - be that the users of Inflectra software, students or faculty of software development and engineering fields, scrum masters, IT project managers, automation architects, or agile team leads. Importantly, it serves as a resource hub for Inflectra's growing cadre of solutions partners globally.
"Inflectra Campus, together with our long-standing Inflectra Global Technology Initiative, is our humble attempt to give back to the tech communities across the globe. Free training courses offered through this virtual learning platform go hand in hand and complement our work with academic institutions worldwide, where we provide classroom editions of our platforms as learning tools free of charge. As we strive to implement our core message of Harmony, we are happy to be able to provide students and tech enthusiasts with a complete educational experience," said Adam Sandman, the CEO of Inflectra.
All Inflectra customers can benefit from the courses with prices ranging from free to affordable. For more information, visit https://campus.inflectra.com.
About Inflectra
Founded in 2006, Inflectra is a market leader in software test management, test automation, and application lifecycle management space. The company is headquartered in the USA but has offices in over ten countries. Known globally for its legendary customer support, Inflectra makes turn-key solutions that address many software test management and QA challenges, test automation, and product lifecycle management. Its framework-agnostic software tools are used in many regulated industries where robust functionality for managing requirements, program portfolios, resources, documents, and risks are necessary. The company uses a concurrent pricing model for all its tools with unlimited products, projects, sprints, tests, API calls included in a single price. All Inflectra products have a 30-day free trial. www.inflectra.com.
Media Contact:
Thea Maisuradze
202 558 6885
330882@email4pr.com
SOURCE Inflectra
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.