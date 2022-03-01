Vita Inclinata Gives Sling Load and Hoist Rescue Model Sneak Peek at HAI Heli Expo

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and WASHINGTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, today announced that company representatives will be in attendance at HAI Heli Expo , held March 7-10 in Dallas, TX, booth #8243. At the expo, Vita will provide booth visitors a first look at their Sling Load and Hoist Rescue models as well as offer attendees the opportunity to be strapped in and safely hoisted into the air to experience the Vita Rescue System's stabilization capabilities.

The HAI Heli Expo is the professional trade association for the international helicopter industry and represents more than 1,100 companies and over 16,000 industry professionals in more than 65 countries. HAI is dedicated to the promotion of the helicopter as a safe, effective method of commerce and to the advancement of the international helicopter community. Vita's presence and booth demonstrations are aligned with the event's goal of promoting helicopter safety and serve as a real-world example of how to ensure helicopter litter attachment rescues can be performed with no uncontrolled basket spinning of the injured party.

Within the booth, Vita will give attendees a sneak peek at their Sling Load and Hoist Rescue products. Still in development, the Sling Load will be utilized for non-human cargo beneath helicopters and the Hoist Rescue will be used for stabilizing during rescues that don't require the litter basket but attach to the hoist cable hook directly.

"The HAI Heli Expo is a great opportunity for Vita to network with potential customers in the rotor-wing industry who are keenly focused on search and rescue safety," said Vita Inclinata, CEO, Caleb Carr. "We are proud to provide attendees an up-close look at our Sling Load and Hoist Rescue products and excited to give booth visitors the opportunity to experience the Vita Rescue System and learn how simple it is to control via the wireless pendant."

Media Briefings: To schedule a briefing with Vita, please contact Vita's PR team at 603-821-0809 or betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com .

For business-related meetings, please contact info@vitatech.co.

About Vita Inclinata

Vita Inclinata was founded on the belief that lack of technology should never be the difference between life and death for rescue crews, crane operators, and patients. Vita's mission of "Building technology that brings people home–every time!" drives it to do everything possible to save human lives. It achieves that by creating innovative load stabilization technology, providing safer tools to prevent occupational injuries, and by making a positive impact on the workers, families, and patients in said industries.

Based in Broomfield, Colorado, Vita Inclinata Technologies Inc. includes Vita Aerospace and Vita Industrial. Vita Inclinata has additional offices in Washington, DC, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

330293@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vita-inclinata-gives-sling-load-and-hoist-rescue-model-sneak-peek-at-hai-heli-expo-301491838.html

SOURCE Vita Inclinata