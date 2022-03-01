Banty Believes Patients Will Stick with Telehealth Post-Pandemic

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of 2020, medical professionals and patients have had to adjust how they approach appointments with one another. As soon as the COVID-19 global pandemic hit – along with multiple health and safety measures – both parties soon began building familiarity with telehealth solutions.

Fortunately, pandemic restrictions are beginning to loosen in parts of the world. However, with that bit of good news comes the question: will patients still want to see their doctor via a video conferencing solution like Banty, or exclusively go back to the pre-COVID in-person appointment routine?

According to a recent survey by Sykes , nearly 88% of U.S. respondents indicated that they will still opt for telehealth appointments (for non-urgent health matters) after COVID-19 subsides.

"I am not at all surprised by such a high volume of patients wanting to continue seeing their physicians in a live, online video appointment capacity," asserts Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director for telehealth solution Banty Inc. "While there will always be instances in which a trip to a medical clinic or hospital is necessary, the amount of time and energy saved – not to mention convenience experienced – by patients and physicians alike will always be attractive elements to the telehealth appointment experience."

Another element that's of great consequence for patients is the level of care they will receive during an online medical appointment. According to the same Sykes survey, 80% of patients felt that quality care could still be experienced during a video call with their doctor.

This latter finding is of significance, as 56% of Americans polled in 2020 did not think that it was possible to receive quality care during a remote doctor's appointment. What's more, 85% of patients feel that telehealth appointments make it easier to get the care they require.

"What truly needs to be considered and appreciated here is that patients are coming around to the idea of having video calls with their doctors," adds Dr. Tytus. "This is important because clinics and hospitals that are thinking about adding Banty's telehealth solution to their day-to-day operations want to know patients will be receptive. At this juncture, it feels like patients want an easy and secure online option for doctor's appointments."

He continues: "This is why I co-founded Banty – to give patients an online appointment option that can be used when it's either a challenge, or not possible, to physically make it to a physician's office. As a healthcare professional, a lack of appointment options for the patient could lead to a significant health matter going unchecked."

Banty is poised to make telehealth video conferencing a prime appointment solution for patients and doctors who aim to connect virtually. Click here to learn more .

