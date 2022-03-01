Newport Beach Chiropractor Helps Correct Scoliosis Without Surgery

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Tyler Meier, owner and clinical director of CorePosture Chiropractic (www.coreposture.com), focuses on providing relief from back pain and discomfort caused by scoliosis using an advanced technique called Chiropractic BioPhysics®.
Since 2019, Dr. Tyler Meier has helped countless patients experience optimal spinal alignment, reduced or eliminated pain, and improved mobility and vigor.
As one of only a handful of chiropractors in California trained in the Chiropractic BioPhysics® (CBP) technique, Dr. Meier uses the transformative power of CBP to help produce quantifiable, distinct changes in the structure of the spine. "CBP is different from regular chiropractic care," Dr. Meier states. "It can completely correct the spinal alignment long-term, leading to an improvement in several different aspects of a patient's life."
One such patient is Amanda, a young woman who sought chiropractic care for scoliosis at CorePosture Chiropractic in Summer of 2021. "I was tired of having constant back pain," Amanda shares. "I've known I had scoliosis since I was young, but never felt like it was serious enough to get it treated." Over the years, however, Amanda's back pain and discomfort gradually worsened. "It got to the point that just sitting or standing would make my back hurt," Amanda recalls. "I knew that I had to find an effective treatment, but was skeptical about chiropractic care. I'd tried it in the past and never had lasting relief."
Chiropractic BioPhysics® is different from standard chiropractic care. While most chiropractors aim to temporarily reduce pain, they don't do much to correct the structure of the spine. Because of this, pain, discomfort, and dysfunction return after a few days.
CBP chiropractors on the other hand, go one step further by rehabilitating and realigning the spine back to its ideal structure, ensuring long-term pain and symptom relief. CBP practitioners use mirror-image adjustments and customized spinal traction setups to produce measurable results.
"When I found CorePosture Chiropractic, the pictures on their website were unlike anything I'd seen before," Amanda explains. "People sitting at a machine in specific positions wearing slings with weights attached," she says. "I was intrigued. Once I saw the x-rays of people's results, I knew I had to try."
Amanda booked her consultation with Dr. Meier immediately, and after three months of a regular treatment plan, her back pain was gone. "I've seen my before and after x-rays, too," she says. "The change is visible."
Dr. Tyler Meier continues to treat patients with scoliosis regularly, and in some cases, has even helped advanced cases avoid surgery. "With CBP, we see lives transform," Dr. Meier says.
"My life definitely changed," says Amanda. "I just don't think about back pain anymore. Sounds like a little thing, but it's huge. Thank you, CorePosture Chiropractic and Dr. Meier!"
For more information contact:
Dr Tyler Meier
330669@email4pr.com
(949) 536-5506
SOURCE CorePosture Chiropractic
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
