Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards Celebrate Ten Years of Winning

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International IT awards programs The SaaS Awards and The Cloud Awards have been identifying and celebrating excellence in cloud services for a decade.

Awards head of operations James Williams said: "Since we began, the SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards have shortlisted entrants from 37 different countries and from every state in the USA.

"Among the wealth of innovative start-ups, we've also seen some big-name finalists and winners: Hewlett Packard, TalkTalk, British Gas, Hitachi, Voxox, GE, ADP, Sage, Oracle, LG, Cisco, McAfee, SAP Sales Cloud (Callidus Software), IBM…

"We're always asked if previous winners or shortlisted candidates have a chance to succeed again in the future. If you keep innovating, yes. Some of our most active participants are still winning with us today.

"Veeam first entered The Cloud Awards in 2014. Their most recent win is the 2021-2022 Cloud Award for 'Cloud Management Solution of the Year.'

"FinancialForce first entered in 2015. Their most recent win is last year's SaaS Award for 'Best SaaS Product for Business Accounting or Finance.'

"TalkDesk first entered in 2015. Their most recent win is this year's 2021-2022 Cloud Award for 'Cloud Innovator of the Decade' – they've gone from strength to strength."

The Cloud Awards launched in 2011 with just nine categories

By 2013, the number of categories and entrants had doubled

The SaaS Awards launched in 2016 with 20 categories; in 2022, there are 54

In the last ten years, the Awards Team has shortlisted over 3,000 organizations …

…and handed out almost 400 prestigious awards

The Cloud Awards first shipped trophies in 2016 and has produced over 300 since

The 2022 SaaS Awards is now open. New categories include:

Best SaaS Product with 1,000+ Licensed Users

Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product

Most Agile / Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year

Best Data Innovation in a SaaS Product

Best SaaS Product for the Construction Industry

Best SaaS Product for Loyalty and Retention

Best SaaS Product for Law and Legal Services

Best SaaS for Product for Engineering Management, PLM or CAD

Best SaaS Product for Real Estate / Property Management

Best SaaS Product for IT Management

Best SaaS Product for Email Marketing

Best Content Management Innovation in a SaaS Product

The 2022 SaaS Awards is accepting entries until May 20: https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards

About the Awards

The Cloud Awards offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards. The programs recognize and honor industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing and Software-as-a-Service. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the globe, aiming to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about The Cloud Awards and The SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

