SmarTech Analysis Report: The North American and European Market for Polymer Additive Manufacturing in the Automotive Industry Will Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from SmarTech Analysis, The Market for Additive Manufactured Polymer Automotive Parts: Europe and North America Regions reports the revenue opportunities for polymer additive manufacturing in the automotive industry as reaching $2.7 Billion by 2030. These will be generated by hardware and materials as well as by sales of tooling and end-use parts. The growth will be driven by the shift towards the industry scaling up capacity for direct part production.

This report covers the usage and adoption of commercialized polymer 3D printing technologies and their associated materials, including powder bed fusion, photopolymerization and material extrusion. These technology segments are further broken down and analyzed by specific technology types to better understand technology adoption trends.

This report consists of a strategic review of the current automotive landscape within the context of 3D printing and tracks the opportunities of 3D printing in relation to major trends set to significantly impact automotive manufacturing and supply chains within the forecast period. This report also includes an eight-year forecast of polymer 3D printing hardware and materials, with breakouts by discrete technology type and by North American and European region. Additionally, this report forecasts the revenue opportunity for the production of end-use parts, as well as production support assets such as jigs, fixtures, tooling and assembly aids, within the automotive manufacturing supply chain over the coming decade.

As most major automakers now publicly announce timelines to cease production of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, the industry is faced with a significant reconfiguration of the automotive supply chain. 3D printing is being leveraged to support this reconfiguration with the demand for 3D printed production support assets forecast to grow substantially from 1.5 million support assets printed in 2022, up to 6.5 million parts printed in 2030.

The emergence of thermal powder bed fusion (PBF) and layerless photopolymerization technologies are driving the trend towards direct part production within the automotive space. Polypropylene, a widely used polymer within automotive production, is expected to become a significant materials revenue opportunity by the end of the forecast period in the PBF segment. These high-volume technologies are forecast to rapidly increase in share of total AM deployments. And the acceleration of high-volume direct part production is expected to show strong growth, at $80m million in 2022, growing to just over $600 million .

million in 2022, growing to just over . The European region is forecast to see marginally higher AM hardware and materials revenue than North America , with European based automakers (Volkswagen, BMW, PSA, Daimler Benz) leading in investments into 3D printing for production support and direct production.

