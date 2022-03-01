SmarTech Analysis Report: The North American and European Market for Polymer Additive Manufacturing in the Automotive Industry Will Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from SmarTech Analysis, The Market for Additive Manufactured Polymer Automotive Parts: Europe and North America Regions reports the revenue opportunities for polymer additive manufacturing in the automotive industry as reaching $2.7 Billion by 2030. These will be generated by hardware and materials as well as by sales of tooling and end-use parts. The growth will be driven by the shift towards the industry scaling up capacity for direct part production.
About the report:
This report covers the usage and adoption of commercialized polymer 3D printing technologies and their associated materials, including powder bed fusion, photopolymerization and material extrusion. These technology segments are further broken down and analyzed by specific technology types to better understand technology adoption trends.
This report consists of a strategic review of the current automotive landscape within the context of 3D printing and tracks the opportunities of 3D printing in relation to major trends set to significantly impact automotive manufacturing and supply chains within the forecast period. This report also includes an eight-year forecast of polymer 3D printing hardware and materials, with breakouts by discrete technology type and by North American and European region. Additionally, this report forecasts the revenue opportunity for the production of end-use parts, as well as production support assets such as jigs, fixtures, tooling and assembly aids, within the automotive manufacturing supply chain over the coming decade.
From the report:
- As most major automakers now publicly announce timelines to cease production of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, the industry is faced with a significant reconfiguration of the automotive supply chain. 3D printing is being leveraged to support this reconfiguration with the demand for 3D printed production support assets forecast to grow substantially from 1.5 million support assets printed in 2022, up to 6.5 million parts printed in 2030.
- The emergence of thermal powder bed fusion (PBF) and layerless photopolymerization technologies are driving the trend towards direct part production within the automotive space. Polypropylene, a widely used polymer within automotive production, is expected to become a significant materials revenue opportunity by the end of the forecast period in the PBF segment. These high-volume technologies are forecast to rapidly increase in share of total AM deployments. And the acceleration of high-volume direct part production is expected to show strong growth, at $80m million in 2022, growing to just over $600 million.
- The European region is forecast to see marginally higher AM hardware and materials revenue than North America, with European based automakers (Volkswagen, BMW, PSA, Daimler Benz) leading in investments into 3D printing for production support and direct production.
To request a sample of this report, please visit this link and click on "Request Excerpt":
https://www.smartechanalysis.com/reports/the-market-for-additive-manufactured-polymer-automotive-parts-europe-and-north-america-regions/
About SmarTech Analysis:
Since 2013, SmarTech Analysis has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. SmarTech analysis and data drives strategy development in the additive industry and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry's largest firms. SmarTech is a division of 3DR Holdings, a b2b technology media company providing news, research and events for the 3D printing and quantum technology industries.
For more details: www.smartechanalysis.com
Contact: info@smartechpublishing.com
Press Contact:
Barry Schwartz, 212-677-8700 ext. 118, 330829@email4pr.com
SOURCE SmarTech Analysis
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.