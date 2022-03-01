Bellwether Farms to Showcase Line of Sheep and Cow Milk Yogurts at Natural Products Expo West 2022

PETALUMA, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellwether Farms, a family-owned creamery based in Sonoma County, announces today it will be featuring its popular sheep and cow yogurts at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West in the Anaheim Convention Center. Samples will be available Wednesday, March 9 to Saturday, March 11 in Hall E, booth#4919.

"Natural Products Expo West is not just a wonderful opportunity for others to try our yogurt," says Liam Callahan, owner of Bellwether Farms, "but it's also the perfect occasion for us to connect with the community, celebrating the dedication that goes into being part of the industry and fostering important relationships. We're delighted to be a part of the in-person event this year."

Bellwether Farms' full-fat Sheep Milk Yogurt is probiotic and contains active, beneficial cultures. Made with whole sheep milk, the yogurt is packed with A2 protein, which makes it more easily digestible for many people who cannot typically tolerate cow milk. Free of antibiotics and growth hormones, the Sheep Milk Yogurt has a naturally thick, creamy texture, a clean, refreshing taste and comes in four varieties: Plain, Vanilla, Strawberry, and Blackberry.

Bellwether Farms' A2 Organic Whole Milk Yogurt is made with milk from healthy, grass-fed Jersey cows — which provide the creamiest, most delicious cow milk available. These cows naturally produce milk containing only A2 protein. Bellwether Farms' A2 organic, full-fat yogurt has a sweet yet tart taste and lush creamy texture. The yogurt is available in six flavors: Plain, Vanilla, Strawberry, Spiced Apple, Blueberry, and Blackberry.

This year, the Natural Products Expo West organizers foresee strong turnout from industry leaders and retailers. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to discover natural and organic industry trends, reconnect with partners, and showcase their contributions to the $300 billion market. For more information, please visit BellwetherFarms.com.

About Bellwether Farms

Founded in 1986 in Sonoma County, family-owned and operated Bellwether Farms lovingly crafts dairy products using whole, full-fat sheep's milk and cow's milk. With a fervent commitment to traditional, artisanal techniques, Bellwether Farms' small-batch cheeses and yogurts are found in grocery stores nationwide and have won dozens of awards. One percent of Bellwether Farms' sales go to organizations providing hunger relief or food-related education. Visit BellwetherFarms.com to learn more and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. #WholeIsBetter

