Global Leader in Window Coverings, Norman® USA Announces a Free Window Shade Giveaway Campaign to Promote Awareness as a Continuation of Their Commitment to Child Safety

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norman® USA launches a FREE Cordless Window Shade giveaway campaign as a continuation of their commitment to child safety, following their recent announcement to discontinue window covering products with free-hanging lift & tilt cords. Beginning today, every household in the United States (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) with a child under the age of eight (8) years old is eligible to receive one FREE custom-made cordless Norman® Honeycomb shade.

Window blinds are among the top five hidden hazards in U.S. homes according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Norman® continues to take an industry stand against free-hanging lift & tilt cords and complies with some of the highest global product safety standards, including current Window Covering Manufacturers Association (WCMA) and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards for window coverings and are an active participant in the WCMA "Best for Kids" rigorous certification program.

"Our aim is to increase awareness for parents and caregivers of the risks associated with free hanging corded window coverings and make them aware of safer cordless alternatives. We intend to support this campaign by giving away in an excess of 10,000 shades per month, valued at more than several million dollars." Said Norman® President Ranjan Mada.

In order to access the free custom-made cordless honeycomb shade, patrons must visit www.normanchildsafety.com and fill out the required information. Please allow three weeks for delivery as each shade is custom built for each household.

Common Questions:

How to qualify for a Free Cordless Honeycomb shade? Households with at least one child under the age of eight (8) years old and live in the 48 contiguous United States of America .

What are the limitations to this free cordless Honeycomb shade? It is a custom-made shade for each household's window and is offered in 2 color choices. There are certain size limitations that are specified on the www.normanchildsafety.com.

For additional information on the safety commitment and giveaway, please visit www.normanchildsafety.com. There is a limit of one free Honeycomb shade per household. Additional shades can be purchased through an authorized Norman retailer near you, which can be found at https://normanusa.com/where-to-buy/.

About Norman ® USA

With almost over 50 years of excellence in crafting fine window furnishings, Norman® quality has made it famous. It's what drives Norman® to innovate and why you will see it in every detail. Few companies will farm their own wood, make their own components, or weave their own cords. At Norman®, everything matters and anything is possible. Norman® strives to exceed the highest industry standards. That's why Norman® is focused on leading the industry in quality, service, selection and value. From our patented performance and safety enhancing features, award-winning product designs, to our socially responsible processes in manufacturing and forestry, Norman® has a history of defining the future. www.normanusa.com | @normanwindowfashions

